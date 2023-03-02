Liechtensteinische Landesbank (VTX:LLBN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CHF2.50

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft's (VTX:LLBN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 11th of May to CHF2.50, with investors receiving 8.7% more than last year's CHF2.30. This takes the annual payment to 3.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Liechtensteinische Landesbank

Liechtensteinische Landesbank's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Liechtensteinische Landesbank's payout ratio of 51% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 39.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 48% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CHF0.30 total annually to CHF2.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 23% a year over that time. Liechtensteinische Landesbank has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.6% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Liechtensteinische Landesbank that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here