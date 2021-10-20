He lied while trying to buy a gun. Now, a former SC councilman gets prison time

Kerry Trent Kinard, a former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, university sports information director and Bamberg County councilman and magistrate, was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months in prison for lying on an application at a gun store to buy a pistol.

Kinard, 50, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Mary Lewis during a hearing at the federal courthouse in downtown Columbia.

“If I could give you more, I would,” Lewis said.

Lewis said she decided to give Kinard the maximum that she could because he had disobeyed a state judge’s restraining order to stay away from his spouse in a domestic violence situation.

“Some people should not have guns, and I think you are one of them,” Lewis told Kinard.

Last December, Kinard tried to buy a pistol at a Columbia area gun store and filled out an application in which he swore that he was neither under a felony indictment or restraining order.

Kinard tried to buy a Taurus 9 mm handgun at Sportsman’s Warehouse 155, 476 Piney Grove Road. The attempt to buy a gun was unsuccessful. Commercial gun stores, which are federally licensed firearms dealers, are required to get basic information from a prospective buyer — such as data off their driver’s license and whether they have been indicted or convicted on felony charges — and send it to an FBI database. If no answer is received, the gun shop must delay the purchase for three days.

At the time he tried to buy the handgun, Kinard was facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, first-degree assault and battery and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

The charges stem from incidents between 2008 and September 2020, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, which had arrested Kinard.

Kinard was also under a restrainIng order brought by his spouse, according to an ATF affidavit in the case. A state judge had put the order in place to stop Kinard “from committing further acts of abuse or threats of abuse” against his spouse, the affidavit said.

A prosecution memo in the case, written by assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels, said, “The defendant lived as if the rules didn’t apply to him.”

“Despite holding numerous positions of public trust, according to two state grand juries, his sexual abuse of children lasted for years, and a South Carolina Family Court determined his violence towards an intimate partner warranted a protective order,” Daniels wrote.

Earlier this year, Kinard’s attorney Bakari Sellers, said Sellers told reporters that Kinard was trying to buy the gun for two reasons — it was on sale, and he had received some online threats.

