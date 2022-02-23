What Lies Beneath: Vets worry toxins caused cancer

Through the years, soldiers and civilians who lived at Fort Ord didn’t question whether their tap water was safe to drink. But as more becomes known about widely-used chemicals, veterans wonder if the California base could have made them sick. (Feb. 23)

