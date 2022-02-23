What Lies Beneath: Vets worry toxins caused cancer

Associated Press

The Associated Press reviewed thousands of pages of documents, interviewed nearly two dozen veterans and consulted military, medical and environmental scientists as it investigated the connection between toxic substances at California's Fort Ord and illnesses among those who lived and worked there. — Fort Ord, a decommissioned U.S. Army base in Central California, was polluted with toxic chemicals that leached into the groundwater and eventually the base’s drinking water. The CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry concluded in 1996 that there were no likely past, present or future risks from exposures at the base.