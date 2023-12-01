Lies and Deceit Actually Got a White Man Expelled From Congress

Well, well, well — it looks like all of George Santos’s lies finally caught up to him as he was expelled from the House on Friday in an historic vote. The House voted 311-114 to oust the former New York representative, which included 105 of his fellow Republicans showing him the door.

In true diva fashion, Santos stormed out of the chamber before voting was completed. He told reporters that he’s done with Congress. “Why would I want to stay here?” he remarked. “To hell with this place.”

Read more

On Friday afternoon, Representatives of the Architect of the Capitol changed the locks on the door to Santos’s House office. Many folks aren’t surprised that Santos got the boot, but are shocked that it took this long.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.