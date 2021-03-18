Lieu responds to Roy remarks about hearing: ‘I’m very aware of who the bad guys are’

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas — a member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties —criticized the panel's probe of discrimination, citing free speech concerns. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., a guest speaker at the hearing, responded that the session was about Asian Americans and condemned those who use racist terms like “kung flu” or “Wuhan virus” to describe COVID-19. “I’m very aware of who the bad guys are," Lieu said.

    Federal Health Officials are on Capitol Hill to answer questions on the response to the coronavirus pandemic and what is the plan going forward. (March 18)

