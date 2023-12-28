Lieutenant governor reflects on 2023 and looks ahead to 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the year comes to an end state elected officials are reflecting on 2023 — and looking ahead to 2024.

“It’s a constant competition,” Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said. “Just because we had a good 2023, doesn’t guarantee we’ll have a good 2024.”

Husted talked about the high-profile projects in Ohio that broke ground or that were announced, and now said it is about making sure Ohio is ready for everything those projects, like Intel, Google, and Honda EV will entail.

“We’ve got to keep creating a good business environment in Ohio, continue to supply and train a quality workforce, have a solid regulatory environment, make sure we have enough energy to support all this growth.” Husted said “We’re going to have to ask our federal regulators to build the generation we need, to build the infrastructure we need, we can’t do that without our federal partners giving us the thumbs up.”

But he said even with infrastructure improvements, the number one issue for businesses in Ohio right now is the need for an available workforce. He points to programs across Ohio to remedy that issue, like ‘TechCred.’

“You work with an employer, you pick the credential you want to learn, and we will pay up to $2000 for that credential,” he said. “Tens of thousands of Ohioans are taking advantage of this; thousands of employers are taking advantage of this.”

Husted said Ohio has a record number of people who are employed and near record unemployment rates. He said it is a growing effort to make it “easier than ever” for adults and young people to earn career skills.

“Our career centers, we’ve continued to expand them, helping more students become welders, robotics technicians, work in healthcare, work in the trades, you name it,” Husted said. “We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in investing those programs across the state and more and more families recognize the value of being career ready while you’re in high school, going to work.”

Husted said they are reaching across Ohio to continue expanding broadband in areas like Appalachia.

“We want to continue to expand, we are going to be announcing another round of funding related to some of the federal dollars available,” he said. “Appalachia is the place that needs it the most, so that’s where we’ve placed most of it so far but understand just because you’re funded doesn’t mean it pops up overnight like a flower, it takes a lot of work to install this and doesn’t happen immediately.”

Husted said not only is the expansion about access – but affordable access.

“We want it to be affordable because access that you can’t afford is not access,” Husted said. “The key is that you can’t participate in the modern economy, education or healthcare system without out.”

And Husted said his goals for 2024 remain on par with what he aims to do for the state each year.

“More jobs, more job training and continue to innovate so that Ohio can be the economic juggernaut of the Midwest,” he said.

