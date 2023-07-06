Lieutenant who jailed toddler under investigation for violating six department policies

Daytona Beach Shores Police Lt. Michael Schoenbrod meets two fellow law enforcement officers and a Florida Department of Children and Families caseworker on Oct. 27, 2022, outside his home. They were there to interview him about jailing his son earlier that month for a potty-training lesson.

The Daytona Beach Shores police lieutenant who said he handcuffed and jailed his 3½-year-old son last October for a potty-training lesson, is facing another professional standards investigation, The News-Journal has learned.

Michael Schoenbrod is under investigation for violating six department policies according to an April 13 memo written by Michael Fowler, Daytona Beach Shores' director of public safety.

Two former Daytona Beach Shores public safety workers who spoke to The News-Journal on the condition that their names not be used said the investigation stems, at least in part, from Schoenbrod's appearance at a 6 a.m. shift briefing on April 7.

Schoenbrod, who as a lieutenant normally does not attend those meetings, spoke critically of other officers who he believed were involved in reporting him to the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the former employees said.

Those former workers, as well as others who have spoken to the News-Journal, described a retaliatory environment as the reason for their hesitancy to speak on the record.

The allegedly violated policies

The policies Schoenbrod allegedly failed to live up to on April 7 include treating other officers and associates with respect and always being courteous, civil, and orderly with each other and the public and refraining from profane or disrespectful language.

Another is avoiding actual or potential conflicts of interest, particularly for superior officers, who must "be objective, fair and above all, devoid of any personal favoritism. If a superior enters into an off-duty relationship or an outside business interest with a subordinate," motives may become "suspect and compromise the integrity of those involved."

And should a conflict of interest arise, "the involved employees shall immediately notify their immediate superior," so action can be taken to eliminate the conflict.

Officers should also not speak rumors or gossip that is detrimental to the department or its members. And "no employee shall engage in conduct on or off-duty which adversely affects the morale or efficiency of the department."

Neither Schoenbrod nor his attorney, Michael Lambert, responded to an emailed request for comment Monday.

Fowler said in an email: " I am precluded from discussing ongoing internal investigations."

Request for memo denied

The News-Journal requested the memo on June 28, but city Clerk Cheri Schwab said it couldn't be released because it was "part of an active investigation." Florida's public records law allows some materials to be withheld from the public until an investigation has concluded.

A memo from Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Director Michael Fowler to Lt. Michael Schoenbrod explains that he will face a professional standards investigation for actions he took on April 7.

However, Schwab did provide the memo to Mark Dickinson, an activist who uses the pseudonym James Madison Audits, on April 19. Dickinson shared Schwab's email containing the memo with The News-Journal.

The previous professional standards investigation is related to potty-training punishment.

During an interview with a DCF caseworker last Oct. 27, Schoenbrod said he and the child's mother, Jessica Long, who works as a sergeant with the Daytona Beach Shores public safety department, were having difficulty potty-training their boy.

A Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety lieutenant is under investigation for several policy violations. Lt. Michael Schoenbrod is also under scrutiny after he said he and another officer placed their 3-year-old child in a holding cell last October as part of a potty-training lesson.

On Oct. 5, Long brought the child to a holding cell for about three minutes, Schoenbrod can be heard to say on Volusia County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage of the DCF interview. He said he brought the boy back the following day, handcuffing and jailing him for "13 minutes or something like that."

An internal investigation was conducted by Daytona Beach Shores police, but the case's disposition has not been made public. Schwab said the record has been sealed by a judge's order.

Schoenbrod and Long have filed a petition with the Volusia Circuit Court that has also been sealed. The petition names State Attorney R.J. Larizza, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, city of Daytona Beach Shores and Volusia County Sheriff's Office as defendants, but it is not clear what the two officers are seeking.

A July 17 hearing was placed on the calendar last week, but appears to have been cancelled, according to a notice filed by Schoenbrod and Long late Friday. That document states that the two officers have filed the petition on behalf of themselves and a minor child.

