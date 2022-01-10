Lieutenant on paid leave in Fayetteville slaying of Jason Walker, sheriff announces

Demonstrators march from the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center to Fayetteville Police Dept. and back during a Justice for Jason Walker demonstration on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Jason Walker, 37, was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office lieutenant is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a state criminal investigation after he shot and killed a man while off duty Saturday, Sheriff Ennis Wright announced Monday.

The lieutenant, identified by Wright as Jeffrey Hash, has served with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office since 2005 and is currently assigned as a lieutenant in the Civil Section. According to a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Hash is on paid administrative leave.

An unarmed Jason Walker, 37, was shot and killed by Hash about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in front of his home.

In a video taken by passerby Chase Holden in the aftermath of the shooting, Hash is heard telling a Fayetteville police officer that Walker jumped onto the hood of his pickup, pulled off the windshield wiper and began beating on the windshield.

Holden's girlfriend, Elizabeth Ricks, said she attempted to render aid to Walker and claims Walker was hit by the truck and was thrown onto the hood before Hash stepped from it and fired several shots at him.

The Fayetteville Police Department declined requests for the deputy's name and announced in a joint press conference Sunday evening with Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West that the investigation is being handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Hawkins also said the black box in Hash's truck did not register hitting "any person or thing" and the only injuries to his Walker's body were gunshot wounds.

"That black box was crucial to determine that vehicle did not impact anything or anyone," she said.

West announced that his office had referred any prosecution in the case to North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.

Walker's death was the second in Fayetteville last week in which an unarmed Black man was shot to death during a traffic incident.

Protestors gathered outside the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday demanding justice in Walker's killing.

