Lieutenant with South Carolina Army National Guard Dies in Afghanistan

The Pentagon on Thursday released the identity of a South Carolina Army National Guard soldier who died recently in the counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan.

First Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman died Tuesday at Bagram Air Base, in Afghanistan's Parwan province to the northeast, from a non-combat related incident while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, according to a Defense Department news release.

Read Next: Active Shooter 'Neutralized' at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Bowman, a 25-year-old native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was assigned to B Company, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, located in Newberry, South Carolina, according to the release.

The Pentagon did not release details about his death, but the incident is under investigation, the release states.

Two weeks ago, the Pentagon announced that an Alaska-based soldier died in Iraq from non-hostile circumstances. Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry died in a non-combat incident May 4 in Erbil, Iraq, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Bowman's unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, the release states.

He served in the South Carolina Guard for five years, starting off as an enlisted soldier before receiving his commission at the University of South Carolina Upstate, according to the university's website.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in information management systems and began working as an admissions operations IT specialist at the university's Palmetto College in 2018, according to the website. Part of his job was to help design web development projects on the college's website.

Bowman's awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal, according to Capt. Jessica Donnelly, spokeswoman for the South Carolina Guard.

Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, offered his "deepest condolences" to Bowman's unit and family members.

"This is never an outcome we as soldiers, leaders, and family members wish to experience," McCarty said in a statement. "Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his family as they work through this difficult time."

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

Related: Pentagon Identifies Alaska-Based Soldier Who Died in Iraq