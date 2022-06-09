Lieutenant suing RI state police after being fired due to 'incapacitation' is identified

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island State Police lieutenant suing the agency over his firing for missing a Christmas Day supervisory shift has revealed his name following a legal challenge calling for disclosure.

The trooper accused of failing to report to work due to heavy intoxication is Lt. Jason Lawton, a 24-year member of the state police.

Lawton sued his former employer under the alias “John Doe,” but agreed to proceed using his name after the Rhode Island affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union asked the court to dismiss the case or require the trooper to include his name in court filings. The ACLU, on behalf of the advocacy groups Black Lives Matter RI PAC and Direct Action for Rights and Equality, argued that the matter involved allegations of official misconduct and government operations, requiring judicial openness.

Trooper sues Rhode Island State Policeover firing due to Christmas Day 'incapacitation'

“Today’s filing carries out an important constitutional principle: the public has a right to know what happens in our courts and in our police departments,” said Jared Goldstein, who represented the ACLU with Lynette Labinger.

Lawton sued the state police and former Supt. Col. James Manni, accusing them of wrongly firing him without affording him the protections and hearing process contained in the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.

What happened

According to Lawton’s suit, he received a two-day suspension and was placed on probation in December after a superior officer asked him about his dating relationship with a subordinate. State police policy requires officers to notify their supervisor if they are dating a colleague to avoid conflicts.

Lawton was scheduled to work Dec. 25 but said he experienced a “mental health crisis” that left him incapacitated and unable to report to work. As a result, the division supervisor came to his home and removed his service weapon.

According to the state police, Lawton was unable to report to duty in his night executive role due to heavy intoxication. They said they received a call from his wife after being unable to locate him and removed his service weapon — which was not loaded — based on his severe incapacitation.

Story continues

Hummel Report: A pivot on police discipline in Rhode Island? How officers' bill of rights might change

On Jan. 20, the internal affairs captain arranged to meet Doe “on the side of the road” and gave him a termination letter.

Lawton has asked to be immediately reinstated with full pay and benefits retroactive to Jan. 20, and that he be provided notice of his rights to a Bill of Rights hearing.

The state police want Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney to dismiss Lawton's claims. The agency is requesting the opportunity to hold a Bill of Rights hearing for Lawton, if the court finds that he was fired in error.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: State police Lt. Jason Lawton suing after being fired for intoxication