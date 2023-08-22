The life of a 4-year-old girl last seen in Miami could be in danger, police say

The life of a 4-year-old girl who disappeared in Miami last year could be in danger, according to a Missing Child Alert issued Tuesday evening.

Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra was last seen in the 200th block of Northwest 15th Street in Miami on Dec. 28, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says, and she may be with Carolina Vizcarra Olvera, 34.

“Due to an on-going investigation, the City of Miami Police Department believes Carolina may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the alert says.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, a white-Hisp. fem. 4 y/o, 3' 1", 27 lbs. brn hair and eyes, last seen NW 15th Street in Miami. May be with Carolina Vizcarra Olvera. May be in danger. Call MPD 305-579-6111 or 911. pic.twitter.com/voi2Gm4oQe — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 22, 2023

Rodriguez Vizcarra, who was 3 when she disappeared, is 3-feet 1-inch tall and weighs about 27 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Meanwhile, Vizcarra Olvera, the suspect, is 5-feet-7 and weighs about 150 lbs. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, you are encouraged to contact FDLE or the Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111 or call 911.