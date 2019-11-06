Such Is Life: How Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 63%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Anchun International Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BTX) share price has gained 18% in the last three months. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 63% after a long stretch. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Anchun International Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 5.9% per year is viewed as evidence that Anchun International Holdings is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Anchun International Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.3%, against a market gain of about 8.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 18% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Before forming an opinion on Anchun International Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

