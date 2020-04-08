Such Is Life: How BCI Group Holdings (HKG:8412) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 58%

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term BCI Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8412) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 58% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 12% in the same timeframe.

BCI Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, BCI Group Holdings's revenue dropped 10% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 25% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8412 Income Statement April 7th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

BCI Group Holdings shareholders may not have made money over the last year, but their total loss of 9.2% isn't as bad as the market loss of around 9.2%. Furthermore, the stock lost shareholders 25% per year over three years, so the one-year return was better in a relative sense. It could well be that the business has begun to stabilize, though the recent returns are hardly impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that BCI Group Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

