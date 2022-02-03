'It's a life-changer': Homeless mom in Sheboygan shares gratitude after over $70K is raised on GoFundMe for 'forever home'

Jelissa Burns, Sheboygan Press
Ashley Lagoo-Mckinnie and her daughter, Lyanna Brown-Lagoo, sit on the corner near the Above and Beyond Children's Museum, Friday, January 28, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley, who uses a wheelchair, and her young daughter live in a shelter in Sheboygan. The shelter has everyone leave in the morning and not return until the late afternoon, no matter what the temperature outside is.

Update: As of 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, the GoFundMe had raised $92,020.

SHEBOYGAN - When Ashley Mckinnie created her GoFundMe for help with housing and additional funds for her and her daughter, she never expected to receive enough to buy a home.

Mckinnie, 29, is homeless, wheelchair bound and the mother to a 3-year-old child. When she was faced with the possibility of being kicked out of the homeless shelter she was staying in, she turned to GoFundMe in hopes of being able to find, at the very least, a hotel for her and her daughter.

The Sheboygan Press published an article online Monday about her situation and her GoFundMe. The article appeared in print Tuesday.

Over the course of a day, Mckinnie's GoFundMe went from having $146 in donations on Monday morning to more than $70,000 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Honestly, I'm looking at the numbers and I'm just like, 'That's almost seven years of my life,'" Mckinnie told The Sheboygan Press. "It's a life-changer because now I can be able to buy a mobile home and it's going to be a forever home. I feel relieved."

More than 1,400 people flocked to the GoFundMe page after the article posted Monday and many left heartfelt messages and donations.

"As a disabled mother myself who experienced poverty and lived on SSDI with a child you can and will achieve your dreams. I hope your lil castle becomes your Fantasía," Danelle Bliss wrote on GoFundMe alongside her donation.

"We are praying for you both, not just for now but for your future beyond this stage of life," Daniel Brady wrote.

More: Homeless mom in Sheboygan, in a wheelchair and with 3-year-old daughter, starts GoFundMe to find housing

More: Several Sheboygan-area gas station convenience stores are boarded up and closed. Here's why and what happens next.

Only a few hours after the article detailing her struggle was published, Mckinnie was contacted by a pastor from Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan who assisted in securing a hotel room for her and her daughter for the week.

The story received national attention, with calls and emails coming from all over the country. One caller, Serge, from California, reached out to extend his prayers and best wishes to Mckinnie and her daughter.

"I was homeless for three years because of a disability," Serge told The Sheboygan Press. "There should be more awareness to situations like this."

Mckinnie said she is more than grateful for the kind words and donations she has received in just one day.

"I am so grateful for the donations, because I know I will never have to worry again," Mckinnie said.

Mckinnie said her life wasn't always difficult. Before her injury, she was living in Milwaukee, where she had a good job and an apartment.

But in 2016, when she was 24, Mckinnie became extremely depressed. With no family or friends or even a safe space to turn to, it only became worse.

"In June 2016, I think I finally just broke," Mckinnie said. "I went to the bridge on 35th Street in Milwaukee and I just stood there for a while. I was suffering ... and I just jumped."

Mckinnie survived the attempt, but sustained a permanent spinal cord injury, causing her to be wheelchair bound.

"Everybody thought when I talked about depression that I was looking for attention, until that happened," Mckinnie said. "The doctor said I should have died."

She admits she still struggled with depression even after her attempt.

"Depression is not a joke. When you feel it, you know that you have it," Mckinnie said.

After her injury, Mckinnie was unable to work and needed assistance with her day-to-day activities. She received help from care-takers and those who could take her in for years.

With no job, she lost her apartment and had no choice but to stay in motels or with whomever could take her in for even short periods of time.

Right before she came to Sheboygan in December 2021, she was staying with a friend who kicked her out.

"I stayed at a hotel because I got kicked out by someone else that I was staying with," Mckinnie said. "My aunt took me to my cousin's and I stayed for three days, but I was told I couldn't stay there."

She called her caseworker, who found availability for her in Sheboygan. Her choices were to either stay in Milwaukee on the streets with her daughter, or move to Sheboygan and stay at one of the shelters in town.

On Dec. 15, Mckinnie came to Sheboygan and was placed in a shelter with her daughter. That was the same day she created her GoFundMe.

Mckinnie said she tried finding a home for her and her daughter, but her low income and bad credit made it difficult.

"Most places want 2.5 times the rent, and that disqualifies me from a lot of places," Mckinnie said. "Before my injury, when I was younger, I messed up my credit because of student loans. Any place I called, if they accepted my bad credit, they didn't accept my income."

Mckinnie said she makes $1,200 a month from her disability income and $200 is specifically allocated for funds for her daughter.

"Twelve-hundred monthly is just not enough for a child," Mckinnie said.

She said she called around for shelters taking in disabled people, but they didn't allow children.

Ashley Lagoo-Mckinnie and her daughter, Lyanna Brown-Lagoo, sit on the corner near the Above and Beyond Children's Museum, Friday, January 28, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis. Ashley, who uses a wheelchair, and her young daughter live in a shelter in Sheboygan. The shelter has everyone leave in the morning and not return until the late afternoon, no matter what the temperature outside is.

With the amount of donations she and her daughter received, Mckinnie said she plans to purchase a wheelchair-accessible mobile home in Sheboygan.

"The pastor that helped me get into the motel for the week is taking me to see a mobile home today," Mckinnie wrote as an update on her GoFundMe Tuesday. "I got a lot of suggestions about buying a house or a mobile home. I will be contacting a realtor like a lot of you suggested and praying that because of all the kind hearted people on here that I can get a home that will stay with us forever. I appreciate you guys so much."

She is enrolling her daughter in a school program in the area, and has no plans of leaving Sheboygan once she is settled in.

She says once she moves in and enrolls her daughter into school, she plans on finding a job through a job center that allows disabled people to work jobs at their own pace so that she can keep a steady income.

"I wanna thank everyone who donated because they're really creating a path for me to allow my daughter to have a better life," Mckinnie said.

Mckinnie is unable to receive physical donations at this time, as she does not have a permanent address, but she says she will update those who are interested through her GoFundMe page once she moves.

For those who would like to donate to Mckinnie and her daughter, visit her GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/125dda7e.

Reach Jelissa Burns at 920-226-4241 or jburns1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @burns_jelissa or on Instagram at burns_jelissa.

