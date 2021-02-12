Life-Changing Money Lessons You Learn in Your 30s

Ashley Eneriz

Now that you’re in your 30s, you’ve probably learned a lot from all of the past money mistakes you’ve made. But the lessons don’t stop there. Your 30s will bring a host of new money challenges and reality checks when it comes to your finances.

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

Click through to see the top money lessons you’ll learn in your 30s, from investing to saving for retirement.

Last updated: Feb. 12, 2021

emergency fund
emergency fund

1. You Really Do Need an Emergency Fund

Sometimes, it seems that the older you become, the more expensive your problems are. While creating an emergency fund with $1,000 is a great start, now that you are in your 30s, you shouldn’t stop there. Plan for the worst-case scenarios, like a job loss or unexpected medical expenses, and put more money into your emergency fund.

job application
job application

2. You Should Keep Applying For Jobs

According to Business Insider, you should be interviewing two to three times a year — even if you love your current position. This allows you to stay on top of what is available in your career field, as well as how much you are worth. If you end up being offered a higher-paying position, you can always take that offer to your current company to see if it will match the salary.

Find Your Next Job: 25 Surprising Jobs With the Best Career Opportunities

Young smiling black businesswoman at the wall with stickers communicating with her colleagues.
Young smiling black businesswoman at the wall with stickers communicating with her colleagues.

3. It’s Okay To Take a Career Risk

Once you get into your 40s and 50s, changing your career or going back to school comes with a lot more risks that you might not be able to bounce back from. Your 30s are the prime time to take those career risks so you can achieve your professional goals or boost your resume.

pay raise
pay raise

4. The Bigger Salary Will Come

You spent your 20s going to school and developing skills in your career field. Your 30s are the time when you should expect to make more money.

According to Payscale, both men and women experience a nearly 60 percent wage growth at the age of 30. If you don’t revamp your budget to match your new salary, however, you will likely spend it frivolously. Increase the amount of money you save, and invest when your salary increases.

invest in yourself
invest in yourself

5. It’s Important To Invest In Yourself

In his book, “The 21 Success Secrets of Self-Made Millionaires,” success expert Brian Tracy said, “Here is a rule that will guarantee your success — and possibly make you rich: Invest 3% of your income back into yourself.” Tracy wrote that if you continually invest in advancing your career, skills, knowledge and more, then you will “virtually guarantee your success.”

insurance coverage
insurance coverage

6. Insurance Coverage Is Really Important

Getting the most affordable insurance available when you are 20-something is not unusual. But as your assets grow, you want your insurance coverage to actually protect your finances, car and estate in case anything happens.

So, say goodbye to the days of paying for minimum insurance just because it was mandatory, and research which insurance coverage options you need. Insurance is expensive, but it is worth the price, especially when the unexpected occurs.

saving for retirement
saving for retirement

7. Retirement Is a Reality — and So Is the Need To Save

It’s hard to focus on retirement savings in your 20s when there are so many other expenses to worry about. Now that you’re in your 30s, however, it’s time to increase the percentage of your income that’s set aside for your retirement accounts. Start by putting 3% of your income into retirement savings, and work your way up to 15%.

Save Up: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

when to buy a home
when to buy a home

8. You Probably Want To Own a Home

Are you still dealing with a landlord? Owning a home can be less stressful and more affordable. You will also have the chance to build home equity and cash in on tax advantages.

If you plan on working and living in your current area for several years, start saving up for a down payment on a mortgage and researching what kind of home loans you qualify for.

cash vs. credit
cash vs. credit

9. Cash Can Take You Further Than Credit

In your 20s, you might have been made to believe that you could afford anything — as long as you had the right credit card. Now is the time to realize that cash still has great negotiating value.

Some companies would rather get paid right away than deal with the fees and hassles of credit cards. So the next time you are shopping for furniture, a car or another big purchase, ask what type of discounts are available when you pay in cash.

get out of debt
get out of debt

10. Being In Debt Is Dangerous

Many financial resources will say that your total debt — not including your mortgage — should not exceed 20% of your take-home pay. However, your amount of debt could still be too much for you due to other budgeting factors.

Kiplinger reports that if you rely heavily on overtime or side income, or can’t seem to save even small amounts of money, you might have too much debt for your personal budget. While 20% is the common rule, you should aim to have as little debt as possible.

Learn More: 30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt

talk about money with partner
talk about money with partner

11. You Have To Talk About Money With Your Partner

Whether you are tying the knot or have been married for several years, get on the same page financially. There is nothing embarrassing about getting marital counseling for financial issues. And knowing your partner’s financial personality and coming to an agreement on your budget is one way to strengthen your marriage and bank account.

You don’t want to let small financial problems or blunders cause irreparable marital or financial damage later down the road.

make a will
make a will

12. You Need a Will

You might feel like you have plenty of time left on Earth, but there is no guarantee. Meet with a lawyer and create a will so that your assets and loved ones will be financially safe and secure. Also, make sure to update your will occasionally or when a major life event happens.

do I need life insurance
do I need life insurance

13. You Need Life Insurance, Too

Thinking about mortality is kind of depressing, but if you have anyone who depends on your income, then you need to plan for what will happen if you pass away. Life insurance is usually offered through your employment benefits and costs very little per paycheck.

Find Out: Biden Wants to Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?

invest in stock market
invest in stock market

14. Investing In the Stock Market Can Lead to Great Returns.

Once you have your emergency fund and retirement savings settled, you can start growing your investments. Invest a majority in mutual funds and stocks, and take advantage of discounted pricing on your company’s stock — just don’t invest too heavily in your company. Instead, diversify your investments to include paid and free stocks from large, midsize and small companies.

day traders
day traders

15. But You’re Not a Day Trader

You might be encouraged to take more investment risks when you are in your 30s since you will have time to bounce back. Know that it’s wiser to invest for the long term instead of investing in businesses or stocks that promise to help you get rich quickly.

saving for kids college
saving for kids college

16. Someone Has To Pay for Your Kids To Go to College.

Your children might not even be old enough to talk yet, but starting their college savings funds now is essential. Setting aside money while your children are young could result in that money earning interest for more than a decade.

Too many college students are relying on large student loans to get through school, and this puts them at a huge financial disadvantage when they graduate. Do you child — or future child — a favor, and start saving now.

Find Out: Do You Make Enough to Put Your Kid Through College?

set a good example
set a good example

17. It’s Important To Set a Good Example

Not only can you start saving for your child’s college expenses, but you can also teach him or her how to be financially wise. Your children can learn how to manage their money just by watching how you manage yours — both the good and bad habits. Make it a goal to teach them the good ones, like how to budget, save and plan. There are just a few things today’s kids really need to know about money.

learn about finances
learn about finances

18. You Have the Power To Control Your Financial Knowledge

There are a lot of personal finance gurus out there with their own sets of finance tips and rules. Take control of your finances by increasing your knowledge of investments, savings and retirement. The more you know, the better you will be able to make wise financial decisions.

how to budget
how to budget

19. Frivolous Expenses Aren’t Worth the Long-Term Cost

Your paycheck might be bigger now that you’re in your 30s, but that doesn’t mean you should be rewarding yourself with unnecessary luxuries. Who cares if your friends or neighbors have nicer houses or cars? They might also have a higher level of debt. Live within your financial means, or pay for it when you are close to retirement.

how to splurge
how to splurge

20. You’re Never Too Old To Treat Yourself

It might seem like you have a lot of financial responsibilities on your shoulders at this age. While you do have to think about retirement, investments, mortgage payments and the cost of children, you should also allow room for fun in your budget. After all, you don’t want to spend your 30s working hard and making money, only to enter your 40s exhausted and drained.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Life-Changing Money Lessons You Learn in Your 30s

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyer struggles to answer key questions from Republican senators

    A lawyer representing Donald Trump at the former president's Senate impeachment trial struggled Friday to answer pointed questions asked by Republican senators.

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Anger as Trump lawyer says Antifa leader was first Capitol rioter arrested and first to be let go

    Michael T van Der Veen’s claim quickly and strongly debunked

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTed Cruz has a mullet

  • Dose shortages undermine push by U.S. states to speed COVID-19 vaccinations

    When the U.S. government began shipping COVID-19 vaccines in December, state health providers could not administer shots fast enough to keep pace with deliveries and millions of doses sat waiting for arms. Supply constraints are slowing ambitious vaccination programs, as massive sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily in states including New York, California, Florida and Texas, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, beg for more doses. Two months into the vaccine rollout, most states have received enough doses to vaccinate fewer than 10% of their residents.

  • White House aide suspended for threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Ducklo's conduct was “completely unacceptable.” Psaki said while she had not spoken about the incident with President Joe Biden, Ducklo and aides “at the highest levels” of the White House’s communications team had apologized for the incident.

  • Myanmar coup: MPs urge UN to investigate 'gross human rights violations'

    Some 300 MPs urge the UN to investigate after the reported use of live bullets against protesters.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTed Cruz has a mullet

  • Teens with AR-15 try carjacking man, but he thinks gun is a toy, California cops say

    The man thought it was a fake gun, Berkeley police said.

  • Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

    President Joe Biden's aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White House said on Friday. Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling a new effort to remove what human rights advocates have called a stain on America’s global image. Asked whether Biden would shut the high-security prison located at the Guantanamo Naval Station by the time his presidency ends, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters: "That certainly is our goal and our intention."

  • 18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

    Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTed Cruz has a mullet