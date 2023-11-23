Life.Church, Convoy of Hope partnership provides toys for local foster families

Through a generous partner donation, Edmond-based Life.Church recently distributed a semi truck full of toys to local nonprofits that specialize in caring for foster families.

The 24 pallets of toys were donated by faith-based Convoy of Hope, Life.Church’s global mission partner known for disaster relief work around the world.

Life.Church Midwest City leaders and local nonprofit representatives unload a truck of toys for foster families at Life.Church Midwest City, 6809 E Reno in Midwest City.

Representatives from Life.Church and the four nonprofits recently gathered to unload the semi truck of toys at the Life.Church Midwest City parking lot, 6809 E Reno in Midwest City.

Life.Church leaders said the toys will serve about 645 children across four Life.Church local mission partners. Those nonprofits are Safe Families Oklahoma, Peppers Ranch, Lilyfield and Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond-based Life.Church distributed a truck full of toys to nonprofits