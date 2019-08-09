Such Is Life: How Cirralto (ASX:CRO) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 69%

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Cirralto Limited (ASX:CRO) share price has gained some 38% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 69% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Cirralto recorded just AU$223,215 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that Cirralto can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Cirralto investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Cirralto had liabilities exceeding cash by AU$659,124 when it last reported in December 2018, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -69% in the last year, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cirralto's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cirralto's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:CRO Historical Debt, August 9th 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While Cirralto shareholders are down 69% for the year, the market itself is up 7.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 38%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). Before spending more time on Cirralto it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.