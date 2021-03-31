A life coach and essential-oils enthusiast was arrested over the Capitol riot after her boyfriend posted on Facebook: 'Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all'

Ashley Collman
Elizabeth Rose Williams and Bradley Stuart Bennett seen in a video taken outside the Capitol on the day of the January 6, 2021 riot. Department of Justice

A self-styled lifestyle coach and essential-oils guru and her QAnon-supporting boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot, according to The Daily Beast.

Elizabeth Rose Williams of Kerrville, Texas, and her boyfriend Bradley Stuart Bennett were arrested last week, and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct, and knowingly entering a restricted building, The Daily Beast reported.

According to a recently unsealed criminal complaint against the pair, several tipsters turned the couple into the FBI after seeing Bennett's multiple social media posts about storming the Capitol, which have since been deleted.

"Stormed the Capitol. Pray for us all," Bennett wrote in one Facebook post mentioned in the complaint.

'Majestic and so wild'

The FBI complaint included several pictures and screengrabs from videos and surveillance footage showing the two inside the Capitol during the riot.

"TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE. WE WON'T GO AWAY. WE WILL FIND VICTORY!" Bennett said in one social media post, according to the complaint.

Williams and Bennett seen in screengrabs of videos inside the Capitol on the day of the riot. Department of Defense

In other social media posts cited by the FBI, Bennett also said there were "antifa instigators" among the rioters, but that he saw "no severe violence" and "certainly not from the right."

Both claims are false. Multiple videos from the riot showed Donald Trump supporters breaking through police barriers and hurling objects at Capitol Police officers. There were also multiple deaths connected to the incident - including that of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

The FBI has also said there is no evidence the left-wing antifa movement played a role in the riot.

In a text message to a friend who later cooperated with the FBI, Bennett described the January 6 riot as "majestic and so wild," according to the criminal complaint.

Two of the tipsters that turned Bennett in said that he was a believer of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims Trump is secretly fighting a "deep state" cabal of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

One tipster said they did not personally know Bennett, but became aware of him when "researching people connected to QAnon." The tipster added that they "became interested in Bennett" because his QAnon posts were "more combative than others."

Another tipster, who identified themselves as a childhood friend of Bennett, said Bennett "posts frequently about QAnon conspiracy theories on his Facebook page and his Parler account."

Read more: Gaia was a wildly popular yoga brand. Now it's a publicly traded Netflix rival pushing conspiracy theories while employees fear the CEO is invading their dreams.

Surveillance footage included in the criminal complaint shows the couple inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Department of Justice

The lifestyle coach

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast uncovered personal details about Williams' life through her Instagram, which has since been set to private, as well as her personal website.

On her personal website, Williams pitches herself as a "lifestyle" coach, saying it's her "passion to help individuals ... live up to their highest potential."

She also boasts having 12 years' experience as a "natural health coach" who sells essential oils for healing purposes, despite only dubious science on their efficacy.

Williams' website says she specifically sells Young Living essential oils to her clients, a multilevel-marketing company that Insider revealed in an investigation last year was misleading its customers with false claims about essential oils being able to cure cancer and the coronavirus.

Insider's Nicole Einbinder has reported on how the company's founder, Gary Young, had been convicted of illegally posing as a health practitioner.

Both Williams and Bennett have since been released on bond, The Daily Beast reported.

