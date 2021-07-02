‘Life comes at you fast’: Top Republicans get the ball rolling on medical marijuana

Lucille Sherman
·2 min read

Happy Friday, and happy holiday weekend.

One of the most powerful Republican lawmakers in North Carolina is moving to legalize medical marijuana. State legislative Democrats are happy about it, mostly.

The background: Back in April, Sen. Bill Rabon, a top Republican from Brunswick County, introduced Senate Bill 711, which would make it legal for North Carolina doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients who suffer from certain medical conditions like PTSD, cancer, and ALS. At the time, legislative Democrats — who have traditionally been more receptive to marijuana legalization — were cautiously optimistic that medical marijuana could get a committee vote.

The latest: On Wednesday, Rabon’s bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a near-unanimous voice vote. Notably, the bill garnered the endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Kathy Harrington, who said she became aware of the possible pain-relieving effects of cannabis after her husband was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“If you had asked me six months ago if I would support this bill, I would have said no,” Harrington told members. “But life comes at you fast.”

What’s next: The bill still has to clear several committees before it can reach the Senate floor, and it remains to be seen how it will be received in the House. But Wednesday’s overwhelmingly bipartisan vote boosts the chances that medical marijuana could be legal in North Carolina soon.

— Avi Bajpai and Lucille Sherman for The News & Observer's state politics team.

