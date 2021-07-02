‘Life comes at you fast’: Top Republicans get the ball rolling on medical marijuana

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

One of the most powerful Republican lawmakers in North Carolina is moving to legalize medical marijuana. State legislative Democrats are happy about it, mostly.

The background: Back in April, Sen. Bill Rabon, a top Republican from Brunswick County, introduced Senate Bill 711, which would make it legal for North Carolina doctors to prescribe marijuana to patients who suffer from certain medical conditions like PTSD, cancer, and ALS. At the time, legislative Democrats — who have traditionally been more receptive to marijuana legalization — were cautiously optimistic that medical marijuana could get a committee vote.

The latest: On Wednesday, Rabon’s bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a near-unanimous voice vote. Notably, the bill garnered the endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Kathy Harrington, who said she became aware of the possible pain-relieving effects of cannabis after her husband was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“If you had asked me six months ago if I would support this bill, I would have said no,” Harrington told members. “But life comes at you fast.”

What’s next: The bill still has to clear several committees before it can reach the Senate floor, and it remains to be seen how it will be received in the House. But Wednesday’s overwhelmingly bipartisan vote boosts the chances that medical marijuana could be legal in North Carolina soon.

North Carolina lawmakers weighed in on all the hot sports news this week. One lawmaker is looking to introduce a bill to let college athletes profit off of their celebrity status, and dozens of others signed onto a letter demanding the NCAA apologize for disqualifying N.C. State from the College World Series, I reported.

North Carolina senators doled out millions to projects in their districts in the first edition of the budget, Colin Campbell reports.

Danielle Battaglia has been covering the push to end child marriage in North Carolina. Most recently, she wrote about one woman who experienced it herself.

Late last week, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would’ve banned race, sex and Down syndrome-selective abortions.

