Life After Corbyn? The Politicians Vying to Become Labour Leader

After Labour’s decisive election loss, party head Jeremy Corbyn announced his plans to resign from the leadership before the next election.

A process to find a new leader is expected to start early next year, with his successor tasked with trying to unite a party that has become bitterly divided over Corbyn’s socialist policies and accusations of racism against Jews.

Despite Corbyn’s failure to win at a national level, his popularity within the party will be tough to follow. Here are some of the people who could replace him:

John McDonnell, 68: The Trotskyite in a Banker’s Suit

The 68-year-old follower of Marx has long harbored ambitions to become leader, putting himself forward to stand in 2007 and again in 2010 to challenge Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. Instead, McDonnell became Labour’s economy spokesman in 2015 when his old friend Jeremy Corbyn won the leadership bid. Since then, he’s gained a reputation as a pragmatic politician with an ability to speak to both sides of the debate, one day taking tea with bankers from Goldman Sachs and the next calling for the overthrow of capitalism.

But that’s also led to criticism of the Liverpool-born MP that he’s more interested in gaining power than sticking to his values. He’s also consistently said he’d back remain in a second Brexit referendum. After the resignation of Deputy Leader Tom Watson, McDonnell appears to be a natural successor though has ruled himself out of running. Instead, he may be poised to become a caretaker leader while the party decides how to move forward.

Jess Phillips, 38: The Corbyn Critic

Known for her blunt and witty speeches, the 38-year old from Birmingham in central England has already said she may throw her hat in the ring. Despite sharing many of the same left-leaning views as Corbyn, she’s been a vocal critic of him, saying he’s not capable of winning a majority for Labour and repeatedly threatening to quit the party. For that reason she’s proved divisive -- hated by many Corbyn supporters who see her as undermining his efforts to win power.

Despite her popularity, Phillips is characteristically a lone wolf and something of a contrarian. While backing a second Brexit referendum, she declined to join the People’s Vote campaign, and she’s on friendly terms with arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Keir Starmer, 57: The Arch Remainer

Currently the bookies’ favorite, Corbyn’s Brexit spokesman hasn’t always been loyal to the current leader -- particularly when it comes to the question of the U.K.’s relationship with the European Union. Starmer backed Corbyn’s rivals in the 2015 and 2016 leadership contests and is one of the party’s most vocal remainers.

While Starmer has faced accusations of being out of touch with working class Leave voters in the North of England, he’s arguably closer to them than Corbyn, who was privately educated. To boot, he has an impressive career behind him. As a young lawyer 20 years ago, he helped two penniless environmental activists beat McDonald’s Corp. after they were sued by the global burger chain for libel. Their victory forced the government to review its libel laws to redress the balance between rich and poor.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, 40: The Chosen One

If you were going to build a new Labour leader from scratch, Long-Bailey would probably tick most of the boxes: she is a young and media-savvy female hailing from a northern constituency with a safe majority. Crucially, she’s also loyal to the leadership, even standing in for Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions in June. With the Labour membership still remaining firmly to the left of the party’s Parliamentarians, this could prove crucial in gaining her the support needed to win the contest.

Long-Bailey is close friends with fellow leadership hopeful Angela Rayner, and there have been suggestions they could be the party’s next power duo, akin to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Emily Thornberry, 59: Corbyn’s Neighbor

The shadow foreign secretary is widely expected to toss her hat in the ring, especially after she refused to rule out a leadership bid in an interview with the New Statesman magazine in early December. A strong media performer with experience in both Ed Miliband’s and Jeremy Corbyn’s senior leadership teams, Thornberry pushed hard for Labour to back holding a second referendum on the U.K.’s membership of the EU.