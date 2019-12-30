Life After Corbyn? The Politicians Vying to Become Labour Leader

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Labour Party is looking for a new leader after Jeremy Corbyn announced his plan to resign in the wake of the heavy election defeat on Dec. 12.

The process is expected to begin in January, with his successor given the task of trying to unite a party that has become bitterly divided over Corbyn’s socialist policies and accusations of antisemitism. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair -- the only person to lead Labour to an election victory in 45 years -- has urged a wholesale change of approach.

Despite Corbyn’s failure to win at a national level, his popularity among Labour members will be critical in deciding who follows him. Here are some of the potential candidates:

Rebecca Long Bailey, 40: The Chosen One

If you were going to build a new Labour leader from scratch, Rebecca Long Bailey would probably tick most of the boxes: a young, female, strong media performer who hails from a northern constituency with a safe majority.

Crucially, she’s also loyal to the current leadership, even standing in for Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions in June. With the party’s membership still remaining firmly to the left of Labour’s MPs, this could prove key in gaining her the support needed to win the contest.

Laying out her vision for the party, she said the next leader should be a champion for “progressive patriotism” and admitted that trust in Labour’s policies was an issue among voters. Significantly, though, she retained a core theme that defined Corbynism -- returning wealth and power to “the people of Britain.”

Long Bailey is close friends Angela Rayner, and has said she’d back Labour’s education spokeswoman to be deputy leader. There have been suggestions they could be the party’s next power duo, akin to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, or indeed Corbyn and John McDonnell.

Angela Rayner, 39: The One With the Back Story

Rayner was at the forefront of the party’s election campaign, regularly facing the cameras and leading rallies across the country. Known for her no-nonsense interview style, her backers think she will appeal to traditional supporters Labour has lost in recent years.

In her shadow cabinet role, she spearheaded Labour’s plans for a National Education Service, which the party hoped would do for education what the National Health Service did for health. She also has a back story unlike almost any other British politician serving today, after leaving school at the age of 16 while pregnant.

Given she’s on good terms with the leadership but also not a fully-fledged member of the hard-left faction of the party, she might be a compromise candidate who can unite Labour’s ideological wings. However, it appears more likely Rayner will run for deputy leader, after her friend, flatmate and leadership front-runner Long Bailey pledged to support her in that role.

Jess Phillips, 38: The Corbyn Critic

Known for her blunt and witty speeches, Jess Phillips has said she may put her name forward. Despite sharing many of the same left-leaning views as Corbyn, she’s been a vocal critic of the leader, saying he wasn’t capable of winning a majority for Labour. For that reason she’s proved divisive -- hated by many Corbyn supporters who saw her as undermining his efforts.

Phillips, from Birmingham in central England, is characteristically a lone wolf and something of a contrarian. While backing a second Brexit referendum, she declined to join the People’s Vote campaign, and she’s on friendly terms with Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The 38-year-old Phillips has “got what it takes,” Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh wrote in the Sunday Times. “She connects with people like no other.”

Lisa Nandy, 40: Cheerleader for Towns

Lisa Nandy is emerging as one of the “soft-left” front-runners, telling the BBC she’s “seriously” thinking about running because Labour’s “shattering defeat” left towns like Wigan, where she’s been the MP since 2010, feel like “the earth was quaking.”

A former charity worker, Nandy is media-friendly and her northern roots will be seen as an advantage as Labour seeks to re-engage with traditional voters who abandoned the party in the general election. She co-founded the Centre for Towns, a think tank that aims to revive smaller urban areas.

A Corbyn opponent, Nandy quit as Labour’s energy spokeswoman in 2016 to join an attempt to overthrow him, and served as co-chair in Owen Smith’s failed leadership campaign. She campaigned against Brexit in the 2016 referendum, but since then has argued the EU divorce must be delivered and voted for Johnson‘s deal in October. She voted against it when it was put before Parliament again in December, because she says Johnson’s no longer interested in making cross-party compromises to improve the bill.