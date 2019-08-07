Such Is Life: How CSMall Group (HKG:1815) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 66%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for CSMall Group Limited (HKG:1815) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 66% in that time. Because CSMall Group hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 47% in the last 90 days.

See our latest analysis for CSMall Group

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the CSMall Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped. It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

On the other hand, we're certainly perturbed by the 29% decline in CSMall Group's revenue. If the market sees the weak revenue as jeopardising EPS, that could explain the lower share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

SEHK:1815 Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling CSMall Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

CSMall Group shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 47%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of CSMall Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course CSMall Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.