‘Life or death’: Dispatcher, 2 Tacoma officers testify about Sheriff Troyer threat call

The 911 dispatcher who answered Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s call reporting a threat to his life nearly two years ago feared the county’s top lawman was being targeted when he put out a countywide alert rallying dozens of officers to the scene.

“In my perception of what was going on, waiting any amount of time could be a life or death situation,” South Sound 911 dispatcher Conrad Shadel said Thursday from the witness stand of Troyer’s trial on two misdemeanor charges related to false reporting.

That’s why Shadel entered a Priority 0 call – reserved for officers in danger and natural disasters – and typed Troyer’s location with a note of “making threats to kill,” within 30 seconds of picking up Troyer’s phone call on Jan. 27, 2021, Shadel said. He didn’t want to wait for more information before alerting officers.

The Priority 0 call put out a loud beeping sound over the radio that told officers countywide to clear the airwaves and listen for critical information, according to witness testimony. Two pairs of Tacoma police officers rushed to Troyer’s location in their patrol cars with lights and sirens activated.

An officer from each of those patrol cars also testified during Troyer’s trial Thursday. Corey Ventura has since become an officer in Texas. Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office called in Aaron Baran on his way to work for TPD.

State assistant attorneys general Barbara Serrano (left) and Melanie Tratnik talk about a line of questioning while former Tacoma Police Department officer Corey Ventura sits on the witness stand on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Pierce County District Court in Tacoma.

Baran told jurors that he drew his gun at a ready position when he approached the car of newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer, a then-24-year-old Black man, who Troyer reported threatened to kill him. Ventura said his partner at the time, Chad Lawless, also drew his gun and held it at chest height.

Lawless is the officer who interviewed Troyer and wrote a report the following day stating the sheriff told him he was never threatened. It is unclear when Lawless and Altheimer will testify.

Defense attorneys Anne Bremner and Nick Gross of the Seattle-based law firm Frey Buck devoted much of their questioning witnesses Thursday to distancing Troyer from the dispatcher’s decision to enter a Priority 0 call and minimizing the intensity of the police response it garnered.

Story continues

Bremner, a regular legal analyst on cable news, asked all three witnesses who testified to count up how many officers arrived at the scene.

“This is important,” Bremner told Shadel when he said he’d have to analyze a multi-page dispatch log to give her an accurate number.

Court proceedings will resume on Monday morning.

This story will be updated with more information from Thursday’s court testimony.