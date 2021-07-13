‘Life and death’: Norwegian cruises asks judge to nix DeSantis’ ban on vaccine passports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Dolven
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The third-largest cruise company in the world asked a federal judge Tuesday to overturn a new Florida law that bars companies from requiring cruise passengers provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, escalating the industry’s battle with Governor Ron DeSantis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is suing Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, arguing that the law prevents the company from operating safely by unnecessarily putting cruise passengers and crew members at risk of contracting the virus. The company plans to restart cruises on its ships from Florida ports on Aug. 15 and require all passengers be vaccinated.

The company asked the judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6 and called its ability to require proof of vaccination from passengers “a matter of life and death.” The Florida law allows the state to fine businesses $5,000 each time they require a patron to provide COVID-19 vaccination information.

The lawsuit is an escalation in the ongoing feud between DeSantis and the powerful cruise industry. Previously, when DeSantis said he would not create an exception to the new law for cruise companies, Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio threatened to move his cruise ships out of Florida. The company reiterated that stance in Tuesday’s court filing: “The only way NCLH could maintain its protocols and operations as currently planned is by abandoning Florida altogether.”

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is parent to cruise brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas. Miami-Dade County spent $263 million on a new terminal for Norwegian at PortMiami that was completed last year. In the legal filing, Del Rio said the company plans to restart cruises from Florida ports on 15 ships through the fall and winter.

Passenger live streams removal from cruise ship after she claims COVID mix-up

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all cruise passengers be vaccinated, but does not require it. Under the agency’s regulations, ships that don’t have at least 95% of passengers and crew vaccinated have to first perform two-day test cruises.

Last month, a federal judge in Tampa ruled that the CDC’s cruise regulations cannot remain in place after Sunday in a case brought by DeSantis. The CDC’s appeal is pending with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. In new court filings Tuesday, Norwegian voiced its support for the CDC’s appeal with the 11th Circuit.

“Ironically, the only impediment to NCLH safely sailing as planned is currently posed by Florida, not CDC,” the company said in its brief.

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for the governor’s office, said in an email that Norwegian and the CDC are discriminating against children and others who cannot or choose not to get vaccinated. The Federal Drug Administration has only approved COVID-19 vaccine use for children 12 years old and older.

“Florida already fought and won its case so that Norwegian and all other cruise lines can invite and serve all Americans on its vessels,” she said. “But apparently Norwegian prefers the shackles of the CDC to the freedom offered by Florida.”

Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have already restarted cruises from Florida ports this summer with varying vaccine policies. Spokespeople for Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Norwegian cruise line is suing Florida over law banning vaccine passports

    One of the world's biggest cruise companies filed a federal lawsuit in Florida on Tuesday over a law that bans vaccine passports, Wall Street Journal reports.Why it matters: Norwegian Cruise Line had threatened to pull its ships from Florida ports after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill in May barring businesses from requiring customers' proof of vaccination.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCruise ships were one of the first su

  • Norwegian Cruise Lines sues state of Florida over vaccine passport ban

    "The State of Florida has indicated that it is otherwise preventing (Norwegian) from safely and soundly resuming passenger cruise operations from Miami, Florida, ... in the way that this cruise line has determined will be best for all concerned -- with the benefit of documentation confirming that all of its passengers and crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the complaint said. Florida's law threatens to fine companies $5,000 each time they ask a customer to provide proof that they've been vaccinated. Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary called the lawsuit "disappointing" saying Norwegian is "discriminating against children and other individuals who cannot be vaccinated or who have opted not to be vaccinated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience."

  • Key West ponders response to Florida preemption nixing voter-approved ship restrictions

    Last November, Key West voters overwhelmingly approved three referendums restricting cruise ships from flooding the small island with sudden surges of passengers to protect the Keys’ sensitive ecosystem and water quality.

  • Is Florida Fumbling the Cruise Line Recovery?

    This was supposed to be a summer of love for the cruise line industry, but the bounce for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is starting to take on water. Florida has gone from being a state that was at one point backing the three Miami-based cruise lines in efforts to resume operations to one that's become a hindrance to the restart process.

  • Are you a business owner? Tell us how vaccine passports could impact your enterprise

    Boris Johnson announced on Monday night that Covid vaccine passports are set to be introduced for the first time in England, while, at the same time, urging people to take a cautious, gradual return to normality when Covid restrictions are lifted on July 19. The Prime Minister said that nightclubs and other venues with large crowds would be urged to adopt Covid certification "as a matter of social responsibility". He also said that relevant businesses should "make use" of the NHS Covid app, whic

  • State lawmakers overruled Key West voters on cruise ships. City leaders say they’ll step in.

    The fight to limit cruise ships in Key West appears far from over.

  • Covid: Should I be working from home or going back to the office?

    The working from home advice in England is set to change on 19 July.

  • Quibi Is Dead but Its Shows — Which Live on via Roku — Just Got Eight Emmy Nominations

    Quibi is dead — long live Quibi! The Jeffrey Katzenberg-led mobile premium video service flamed out last year about six months after launching. But three of its pricey original series just picked up a total of eight 2021 Emmy Awards nominations — “Reno 911!”, “Die Hart” and “Mapleworth Murders” — the first two of which […]

  • Warren Buffett reversed plans to buy a $1.3 billion pipeline to avoid antitrust scrutiny - and its shows how the rich and powerful see Washington's growing regulatory threat

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the pipeline seller said they are abandoning the sale due to "ongoing uncertainty" that the FTC would approve it.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem calls out GOP governors who 'shut down' their states and mandated masks, accusing them of trying to revise history

    "We need leaders with grit," Noem said. She criticized governors for attempting "to fool you into thinking they never made the wrong decision."

  • Prince William ‘Sickened’ by England Fans Who Abused Black Players

    Frank Augstein / Getty ImagesPrince William issued a strong statement Monday saying he was “sickened” by racist abuse aimed at Black English soccer players after the team lost the big European soccer final to Italy in London on Sunday night.I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W— The Duke and Duchess o

  • Oil-Spewing Refiner Seeks Bankruptcy After EPA Orders Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil refinery that was once one of the largest in North America filed for bankruptcy after a series of environmental breaches and a government-ordered shut down, highlighting pressures faced by the oil industry to curb its environmental impact.Limetree Bay Refining LLC sought creditor protection on Monday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency halted its operations earlier this year. The St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands-based refinery, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015 un

  • Prince Charles Is Worth Millions, But He Pays It Forward

    As we move closer and close to 2022, we're also moving to closer to the Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne Queen Elizabeth II. She was just 25 when she became queen following the death of...

  • NBA draft: 6 players who could be steals in the second round

    The 2021 NBA draft is less than three weeks away, and although there’s a lot of star power at the top of the draft, there are a few players who could end up falling and being steals in the second round.

  • Trump blows out DeSantis in CPAC straw poll

    At the conclusion of the conservative CPAC conference in Dallas, former President Trump gave the closing speech. He also got some good news. A new straw poll from the conference shows Trump leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a whopping 51 percentage points, if he in fact runs in 2024. Alicia Menendez talks to a panel of political insiders about what Democrats need to do immediately to make sure Trump doesn’t steal his way to another nomination.

  • Maduro’s agents arrest opposition leader while surrounding Guaidó’s residence

    The Nicolás Maduro regime arrested former opposition deputy Freddy Guevara on Monday, pulling him out of his car on a Caracas highway, while another group of policemen surrounded the residence of Venezuelan opposition chief Juan Guaidó without actually detaining him.

  • COVID-19 restrictions kept severe asthma at bay, doctors say

    Doctors noticed an interesting trend in the past year as restrictions to battle the coronavirus kept people distanced or at home: Severe childhood asthma cases plummeted.

  • EU will introduce cut-off date for combustion cars: Commission head

    The European Union plans to introduce an absolute cut-off date after which all manufacturers will have to stop producing combustion-powered cars, the head of its executive Commission said. Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung that even though a dozen European carmakers had already announced they would switch to zero-emissions cars between 2028 and 2035, a legal cut-off date was still needed. "We will still set out an end date after which, all cars will have to be emissions free," she said, without naming that date.

  • Abortion rights groups sue to block Texas law allowing citizens to sue providers

    Unlike other states' laws, Texas' ban would be enforced through private citizens' lawsuits against abortion providers, not by the state government.

  • Fauci’s hilarious description of Olivia Rodrigo as she heads to White House to promote vaccines

    President teases that ‘we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?’