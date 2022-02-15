Life or death? Penalty phase begins in Lady Lake man's murder trial

Marnee Weakley identifies family photos for Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza Monday in jeremy Main's murder trial.

TAVARES — Jeremy Main’s childhood was “hell,” his sister, Marnee Weakley testified Monday — a life of depression, family violence, school bullies and loss.

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey told jurors that this kind of mitigation evidence, while not an excuse for the 43-year-old to drown his 17-month-old daughter, Makenzie, helps explain why it happened and why life without parole is the appropriate sentence.

The jury last week convicted him of first-degree murder, not aggravated manslaughter, as the defense team hoped.

Jurors this week are considering whether to recommend Main be sentenced to life or death. The trial with Circuit Judge James Baxley continued Tuesday.

Prosecution has listed four aggravating circumstances they say make a death sentence the proper punishment: The child was younger than 12; the killer was in familial authority, the crime was cold, calculated and premeditated, and it was heinous, atrocious, and cruel.

The verdict: Jury finds Jeremy Main guilty of murdering his baby; he could face the death penalty

How did Makenzie die?Dueling pathologists testify in Jeremy Main murder trial

‘Cold’: At trial, Lady Lake woman describes ex-husband’s tone when he said he killed their child

More trial coverage: Lady Lake man charged in baby daughter's 2017 bathtub death goes to trial

Jeremy Main is pictured in this undated Facebook photo with Makenzie Main. Jeremy Main was charged with killing the child in the bathtub of the family's Lady Lake home on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

'It was hell'

A neurologist also testified Monday that MRI scans he conducted on Main showed evidence of trauma.

Weakley, who is a year younger than her brother, talked about their father’s mental illness, suicide, and violence at the hands of their stepfather.

“It was hell; we pretty much lived in fear. We used to hear the truck coming down the road, and we would go to our rooms until we found out what kind of mood he was in,” she said, referring to her stepfather.

That mood was “mean” when he was drunk, which was often, she testified.

She talked for hours about her brother’s deep depression, and how kids picked on him because he was “odd,” with one child slugging him so hard on a school bus his head slammed into a window.

Story continues

Their father was convinced he had been abducted by aliens and showed up during his custody weekend a day late and urging them to “hurry, because we need to get off the grid.”

His suicide in 1994, when Jeremy was 15, was devastating, Weakley said. A year and a half later their mother died of a massive heart attack.

She said he was determined that he was not going “to lose anyone else.”

A look into Main's mental state

On Oct. 6, 2017, he was about to lose his then-wife, Holly Farrington. She had asked for a divorce that Friday, three days before the murder.

On Monday, he called her at work and said, “You’re going to have a bad day.”

He told her she would get the divorce, but she "wouldn’t have Makenzie, that she was no longer with us,” Farrington said.

Main left the baby floating face down in the bathtub, locked the doors and drove to a Sumter County Sheriff’s substation and told a worker: “Y’all are looking for me. I just killed my daughter and tried to kill myself.”

Main also called his sister on that fateful day.

Weakley said she had seen no recent danger signs but was against him getting married to Holly, her childhood friend.

She testified that he was unable to “function,” and couldn’t keep a job because he was chronically depressed. Weakley said he tried to kill himself several times, and that he threatened to harm a man he caught making love to his then-pregnant wife.

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams asked her why she didn’t warn anyone about her brother, who was a threat to himself and others. “You never contacted a doctor, law enforcement?”

“There was no one to contact,” she said. “Holly was handling it.”

Weakley said Main was functioning as well as he had ever had while taking care of the baby all day and having Holly be the breadwinner.

She said she did tell Holly, “If you don’t want him, let me know and I’ll come and get him.”

Ryan retorted that it was a big difference between saying that and warning her he was dangerous.

Farrington said she not only didn’t think he would harm the baby he doted on and was possessive of, but she offered to let him stay in the home until he could get a job and move out.

Holly Farrington, the ex-wife of Jeremy Main, wept when Main was found guilty of murdering their daughter.

'My world was shattered'

It was a day for tears and a day for broken-heart testimony.

“My world was shattered,” Barbara Northcutt, Makenzie’s grandmother told jurors in her victim impact statement. “My life has lost its meaning. My husband has no reason to get out of bed.”

Northcutt testified before a slide show of pictures of Makenzie. Not only was she crying, but a court bailiff was prompted to hand a box of tissues to jurors.

She and Farrington talked about the impact the child might have had on the world if she had been allowed to grow up.

“Makenzie… was such a beautiful, smart little girl, and with such a beautiful spirit,” Farrington read from her written statement.

“The loss of life in any way would have been a devastating loss. The fact that makes this loss so much more unbearable is that her life was taken by her father. The man who, from day one, had been with her. It was his job to protect her, care for her. He was growing with he, building a bond, more so even than I was able to have with her. My daughter never had an experience where someone wasn’t there to catch her when she fell, to console her, to kiss her little boo boos, or hug her until the tears went away, not until Oct. 9, 2017.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Jeremy Main: Jurors mulling sentence of Florida man guilty of murder of child