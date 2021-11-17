Life or death? Tampa jury considers man’s fate for 10-year-old’s murder

TAMPA — A Tampa jury began deliberations Wednesday to decide if Tyrone Terell Johnson should be receive life in prison or the death penalty for the murder of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son.

The panel began considering Johnson’s fate a little before 10:30 a.m. It is the same jury that last week found Johnson guilty in of the murders of Stephanie Willis, and her son, Ricky Ryon Willis. The mother and son were both shot to death one evening in 2018 at their Tampa apartment

If the jury is to recommend a death sentence, their decision must be unanimous. If a single juror does not believe death is appropriate, Johnson will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In closing arguments Wednesday morning, Assistant State Attorney John Terry recounted Ricky’s final moments, describing how he ran to his bedroom and hid under his bed as his mother was being shot. The prosecutor emphasized the extreme pain the boy likely felt as Johnson shot him, too.

“Pain, suffering, terror,” Terry said. “Those were the final moments in the all-too-short life of Ricky Willis.”

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane did not dwell on the case’s aggravating factors, or the many circumstances the defense argued were reasons to favor a life sentence, including Johnson’s history of depression and mental health struggles. He instead appealed to the jury’s sense of morals, and stressed that Johnson will not escape punishment.

“Tyrone Johnson is going to die behind bars,” Kane said. “We’re asking you to let it be a natural one, to allow him and his family to continue on the path of redemption, to get himself right with that loss, that sin, that crime, that horror.”

The jury convicted Johnson last week of second-degree murder for the death of Stephanie Willis, and first-degree murder for the death of Ricky Ryon Willis. The killings happened amid an argument that started over whether the family would watch a football game on TV.

Johnson would later tell detectives his girlfriend began to badger him with profane insults. She complained about Johnson sleeping all day; he was recovering from foot surgery at the time. She complained about their sex life. She made a reference to Johnson’s son, Devin, who had died by suicide less than a year earlier.

Story continues

As her remarks escalated, Johnson began to pack his belongings and made a video call to his father in South Carolina. In court, Edward Johnson recalled that his son didn’t look well.

“It was like something within him had went totally haywire, where it’s him, but it’s not him,” he said.

Johnson begged his father to come get him. The father could hear Willis’ voice. He saw her hand come into view. Then he heard two gunshots before the call dropped.

Johnson would tell detectives he grabbed the weapon, a Glock 22 .40-caliber, and began firing when his girlfriend began attacking him. He said he kept firing as the boy came in and then left the master bedroom.

Detectives found the physical evidence did not match Johnson’s account. There was blood beneath the boy’s bed, and two bullet holes in his bedroom wall, indicating he’d tried to hide as he was shot.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for the child’s killing, citing as aggravating factors his age, that Johnson had also killed the boy’s mother, and that his death was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.

It is the third case in which the office of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has sought the death penalty at trial since Warren took office in 2016.