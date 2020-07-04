You have no idea they're sick. But contracting the virus could be especially lethal for them.

Casey Rogalski describes himself as a 38-year-old father of two with a full head of hair. But he was also diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in June of last year. Since then, he has had to undergo surgery and 12 rounds of chemotherapy, along with a liver operation in March and a spinal operation in May, all while living in Arizona, where coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging.

Now, every daily decision — whether he and his wife go to the grocery store or take their 9-year-old son or 7-year-old daughter out on a walk — takes on new meaning. Is it worth the risk?

"It is 100 percent life or death, whether you contract the disease and you get it or it affects how you receive one of your treatments or procedures. It is life and death," Rogalski said in an interview.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been setting records in recent weeks in states like Arizona, Texas and Florida.

The data have shown that the spikes have been driven in large part by young people, while older people and those with compromised immune systems remain highly vulnerable.

IMAGE: Casey Rogalski and his wife (Courtesy Phoenix Cancer Support Network) More

"My message is be respectful of everyone around you. You might not think it's going to affect you, but the person next to you, they could have something going on," Rogalski said. "I hate to say it, but I'm a great example. If we met face to face, you would have no idea that I'm going through any of this."

Elaine Ryan, vice president of state advocacy for AARP, said the underpinning emotion has been fear in tele-town halls and focus groups the organization is conducting with members.

She said people were asking: "How do I manage my health during this time? Is it safe to go to the doctor?"

Ryan implored younger people in states where cases are spiking to take the pandemic seriously.

"We are inextricably tied together, and it's never more true than during this pandemic. You can see the pandemic has no borders. It doesn't discriminate based on age. It doesn't even let you know that you're infected, and so at this time, at the height of pandemic, we really have to feel that common sense of responsibility to each other," she said.

Diane Pope, a retired public health nurse in San Antonio, Texas, talked about the pain of no longer being able to visit her 95-year-old father Gerald who lives in a home for Alzheimer's patients. Before the pandemic, she was able to take him out on long drives to keep his mind stimulated.

Now their interactions are limited to phone calls because of coronavirus safety concerns. Pope now has to explain to her father every time she calls him why she can no longer come to see him.

"Every time I talk to him, it’s a whole new thing, 'Why can’t you come see me?'" Pope said. "We have to go through the process every single time and that just breaks my heart."

While she is very happy with the care he is receiving at Brookdale Nacogdoches and says they have not had a case of a resident or staff member getting ill with coronavirus, she worries about the lack of human connection with her.

"When I look at people going out into the public now, what I see is the prolonged time that I'm not going to get to be with my dad while he is losing his memory," she said.

Pope, 74, said that with her own age, "I had to make a commitment to follow the public health initiatives that we have here and that is for older people to stay home."

She said, even before the recent spike in Texas, she only went out for doctor's visits and an occasional drive.