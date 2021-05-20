'A life doesn't mean anything to them:' Grandmother of Ohio teen calls for change after wave of gun violence

Parker Perry, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·6 min read

May 19—A wave of gun violence that has killed four young men in the past month continued Monday night when a 19-year-old was shot and killed and a 17-year-old was injured during a shooting at a local gas station.

The great grandmother of one of the recent victims said she believes there are a variety of reasons why a handful of teenagers and young adults have been injured by gunfire and other criminal activity in Dayton and the surrounding area.

"A life doesn't mean anything to them because they don't know what the definition of life is," said Mary Jo Cook, the great grandmother of 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman, who was killed Thursday in Harrison Twp. "They haven't learned what is life. They say 'I don't care if I die, I'll go down dying for what I believe in,' but you ask what you believe in and they can't say."

On Monday, Dayton Police responded to the Shell gas station at 3707 Germantown St. on a shooting report at around 10:15 p.m.

"Upon arrival officers located two males, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, who had sustained gunshot wounds," Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said. "Dayton Fire Department paramedics were requested to the scene, and the 19-year-old male was found to be deceased."

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, the motive and circumstances leading up to this death are still being determined," Hall said. "We encourage anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP."

The identities of those shot were not released Tuesday. Police would not say if the shooting was connected to previous incidents.

Dayton Police have been investigating gun violence associated with at least two groups over the last few weeks. So far, police believe one of the recent homicides and multiple other criminal incidents involve a dispute between those groups, Hall said.

"Officers and detectives are working diligently to identify the underlying motives and relationships of the involved parties in an effort to curb these incidents, and we are closely coordinating with our regional partners to further these goals," Hall said in a statement.

It is still unclear which shootings and crimes are connected to the back and forth between the groups.

The violence among young people is out of control, Cook said. She blames mental illness, drugs and the lack of religious values for the crime wave involving youth.

Mary Jo Cook, 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman's great grandmother, holds a photo of her grandson who was recently shot and killed in Harrison Twp. Cook says the violence among young people is out of control and is calling for them to spend their time accomplishing something positive and productive. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Mary Jo Cook, 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman's great grandmother, holds a photo of her grandson who was recently shot and killed in Harrison Twp. Cook says the violence among young people is out of control and is calling for them to spend their time accomplishing something positive and productive. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

J'Yon was found dead in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue. An unidentified man was also shot and taken to the hospital. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they did not have new information to release Tuesday.

Cook said investigators have told the family that her grandson didn't deserve to die.

"They say he's the victim, and that's all they would tell us," Cook said. "In the situation and whatever took place, he's the victim. We don't know why because it's still an open case and still investigating ... but they said no doubt about, he's a victim."

The grandmother said she will remember J'Yon as a charismatic boy who always wanted to be on the go. She said his mother died from the flu a few years ago and it badly affected him. Cook was raising and taking care of him and his seven siblings.

She said J'Yon loved to play basketball and, while he did get into some fights, she never knew him to be involved with firearms and wasn't involved in any altercation where she feared for his life.

"My grandson, we loved him. He was fun, he was goofy. He thought he was going to be a rap star," Cook said. "I'm going to miss him tremendously because he was my help. He was tall, he could reach up and get things for me out of the top cabinet. He could do things, he sometimes just wanted to ride with me and I take him to the grocery store because he was so strong. The other kids just loved him. He has seven sisters and brothers that really loved him and we thought we would all be together for a very long time."

Cook said she believes young people don't understand the weight they will have to carry for the rest of their lives when they take a life. She said she hopes area youth decide to turn their attention from violence to finding a way to accomplish something positive and productive.

Recent shootings

April 18: Dayton Police say 16-year-old Kamareon D. O'Berry died at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot near Westwood Elementary School on Northland Avenue.

April 24: A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot and injured on Community Drive and Old Troy Pike in Riverside. Authorities said the shooting was not a random incident.

May 8: Kameron Dewberry, 18, was shot and killed in the 400 block of West Hudson Avenue after an argument, police say. Dwayne J. Jones Jr., 18, was arrested and indicted on a murder charge.

May 12: A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically injured on Kumler Avenue. That investigation led to an officer-involved shooting on Lexington Avenue. Police were searching for another 17-year-old suspected in the original shooting.

May 12: Three teens died in a car crash that reportedly stemmed from an attempted carjacking in Riverside. Authorities say the man the teens tried to carjack did not comply and followed the boys who eventually crashed on Airway Road. A fourth teen has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Riverside police said the crash is connected to the April 24 shooting and other shootings in Dayton.

May 13: 15-year-old J'Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman was shot and killed in Harrison Twp. He was found dead in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue.

May 16: The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile girl was playing outside a Harrison Twp. home when she was grazed by a bullet on her forehead and hand. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigators responded to the 1900 block of Palisades Drive and learned there was a large fight in the area before the shooting.

May 17: A 19-year-old man died and a 17-year-old was injured after a Monday night shooting at a gas station. The identities of those hurt were not released Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's legal nightmare coming true? Criminal probe opened

    The Trump Organization is now under criminal investigation after the New York Attorney General joined the Manhattan DA’s probe into Trump’s business dealings and finances. Up until this point, the AG investigation into the former president was a civil probe. Trump denies all wrongdoing and calls the probe "corrupt." MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the significance of this step and Trump’s reaction to the probe with former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery, MSNBC’s political contributor

  • The Inside Story of the Biden-Harris Debate Blowup

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have appeared so in lockstep that it’s hard to remember how tense their early campaign days were.

  • National Guard troops expect to leave U.S. Capitol next week - officials

    The Pentagon does not expect another request to extend National Guard troops in Washington who are helping to protect the U.S. Capitol, two officials said on Wednesday, with the current mission for the roughly 2,000 personnel expiring on Sunday. Since the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of the U.S. Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, National Guard troops have been dispatched to the grounds and some fencing had been erected to extend the security perimeter. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said no extension request had been received and it was unlikely to be made.

  • Pelosi, McCarthy feud over mask rules on the House floor

    Pelosi's office said that if McCarthy "wants to be maskless on the Floor of the House of Representatives, he should get to work vaccinating his Members."

  • U.S. weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions

    The Biden administration has been weighing changes to sweeping travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from coming to the United States, but has reached no decisions, government and industry officials told Reuters. European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources said.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • 'One of the most extreme abortion bans in the country': Critics decry unorthodox Texas abortion law

    Just a day after claiming "Texans, not gov't, should decide their best health care practices," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law what critics are calling "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country." This is one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country. We're going to fight like hell to hold Greg Abbott and Republicans accountable and to protect reproductive rights. https://t.co/CzjTc1vyAT — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 19, 2021 The "heartbeat" bill "would amount to an outright ban on abortions," writes the Texas Tribune, prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — typically around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for "instances of rape or incest," reports CNN. Advocates say the law will likely force women to seek alternative methods, legal or not. Said Rep. Donna Howard (D-T.X.): "There will always be women who will pursue having abortions despite what you do here today and what you've been doing for a decade to create all these obstructions," per CNN. "No law" said Progress Texas advocacy manager Diana Gómez, "will stop abortions from happening." Again, rich women will find a way to have an abortion if they want one. They can travel to a blue state where it's still legal. These bills mainly force women without means to go through with a pregnancy they can't afford or attempt an illegal method — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 19, 2021 The bill's most notable provision, however, puts the onus of enforcement on private citizens, allowing anyone other than a government official to sue both abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" another person in obtaining an illegal abortion, "including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise." Said President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights Nancy Northrup at the time of the bill's Senate passage, "This bill essentially opens the floodgates to allow anyone who is hostile to abortion to sue doctors and clinics, consuming their resources and forcing them to shut down." The law is slated to take effect on September 1st, writes Mother Jones, though advocacy groups plan to challenge it. Texas is the latest of several states to introduce restrictive abortion legislation in 2021. So far, "none of the bills have gone into effect," per CNN. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyNetanyahu says he's 'determined to continue' Gaza airstrikes

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Arizona election auditors found the voting data that Trump claimed had been destroyed as part of a plot to deprive him of victory

    Trump had seized on reports of missing data to push his election-fraud conspiracy theory. The GOP-commissioned audit has been heavily criticized.

  • FBI investigating possible illegal donations to support GOP senator Susan Collins’ campaign

    A spokeswoman for the senator said she had no knowledge of the alleged activity

  • Bill Gates has transferred $3bn in shares to estranged wife since announcing divorce

    Bill Gates’ most recent wealth transfer comes from John Deere landscaping shares

  • A tiny apartment renter showed us how she used toy blocks to make her furniture taller without taking up space

    Anju Abraham's transparent coffee table was just a bit too short for her space, so she built a riser out of matching blocks to add height to it.

  • ‘Sir, we know you are behind the desk’: Interior Secretary’s staffer caught on all fours during live TV interview

    Room Rater Twitter account gives bizarre scene 10 out of 10

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • The PGA Championship will allow rangefinders for the first time, but some in the golf world think it will be a disaster

    The PGA Championship is allowing players to use rangefinders in an effort to speed up play, but some are worried it will have the opposite effect.

  • Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

    A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar.

  • The FBI says it caught a suspected Capitol rioter after he showed a video from the insurrection at a dentist's office

    Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Trump has claimed $65,500 in taxpayer-funded presidential pension since leaving White House

    Since 20 January, Trump has made $65,000 in pension payouts despite campaign promises in latest financial scandal