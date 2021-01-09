Life after Donald Trump: GOP tries to move forward under shadow of deadly Capitol Hill riot

David Jackson, USA TODAY

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – At a golf-and-beach resort some 700 miles from the chaos of Washington, D.C., Republicans this week began trying to figure out how to move on from Donald Trump's presidency.

The "Trump factor" will be a big part of that project, for better or worse.

This week's Capitol Hill insurrection by a pro-Trump mob will loom large over the president's legacy and will shadow Republicans for years as they try to win back Congress and the White House. At the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee, party members acknowledged that the impact of that event will reverberate.

"We have a lot of work to do, obviously, over the next couple of years," said Janet R. Fogarty, a Republican National Committee member from Massachusetts.

Back in Washington, several prominent Republicans have already broken with Trump, including two members of his cabinet who resigned and Sen. Lindsey Graham, who on the Senate floor late Wednesday said he and Trump have had "a hell of a journey" but "enough is enough." Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, even called for Trump's removal from office. But some of Trump's allies have continued to defend him.

In three days of private meetings, barroom bull sessions, and hushed conversations in hallways at the Ritz-Carlton here, Republicans discussed long-term plans to raise money, expand coalitions, recruit new voters, and improve their get-out-the-vote machinery – all complicated by the specter of Trump's violent exit from the presidency.

"Everybody's angry, everybody's upset," said one RNC member who, like many of his colleagues, spoke on condition of anonymity. "It's terrible."

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

But despite this week's events, Trump retains strong support within the party establishment, including at the meeting that began Wednesday. Trump did not attend the winter meeting, but phoned in during a Thursday breakfast for about a minute. Attendees said he received enthusiastic applause.

Unanswered questions loom as Trump support fractures

While RNC members expressed support for the outgoing president – they unanimously re-elected Trump-backed Ronna McDaniel as party chairwoman Friday – they also noted the path forward has already been rocky.

Some Republicans who were critical of Trump's fraudulent protests of Joe Biden's win are apoplectic over the incursion into the U.S. Capitol. Party members also blamed Trump directly for the loss of the U.S. Senate, as well as the White House.

The party's future depends in large part on still-unanswerable questions, GOP members said: How much will fallout from the riot sap Trump's political strength? How outspoken will the ex-president be? And how many Republican voters will take him seriously?

More: Pro-Trump rioters gather at US Capitol

More: DC updates: 4 dead, 52 arrested, 14 police officers injured after pro-Trump rioters breach US Capitol; FBI opens investigation

And while Republicans gear up for the 2022 congressional elections, the 2024 Republican presidential primary is frozen in place until Trump answers the most basic question: Will he run again?

"I don't think we know that yet," said Jonathan Barnett, an RNC committee member from Arkansas, standing in the ornate lobby of the Ritz-Carlton, the Atlantic Ocean in view. "But we want to keep those 74 million voters. We need them."

Other Republicans are divided over Trump's future in the party.

Some have called for Trump's removal from office, stressing that he encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol, offered a tepid response to the breach of the building, and seemed to sympathize with the rioters even after the violence.

Wednesday's violence touched the Republican Party directly. A pipe bomb was discovered at RNC headquarters and had to be disabled by law enforcement.

They also blame Trump for this week's defeats in two Senate races in Georgia that cost Republicans control of the chamber. The worry is that the Georgia losses may be a sign of things to come if Trump remains a political force in the party.

Most of the party planning this week took place in secret, with meetings closed to reporters. The only session open to the media included McDaniel's unanimous reelection.

In her speech, McDaniel condemned the attack on the Capitol, saying "the violence does not represent acts of patriotism." While she did not mention Trump in connection with the riots, she praised him for growing the Republican Party.

Trump "has redrawn the political map for our party," McDaniel said.

Trump's supporters remain key for Republican victories

There was a little Trump-related drama at the session. Three RNC members challenged Tommy Hicks – a friend of Donald Trump, Jr. – for the role of party co-chair. But Hicks prevailed with a majority of the votes, underscoring Trump's continuing control of party leadership.

The trick moving forward, some RNC members said, is to keep the millions of working-class voters Trump brought with him, while distancing the party from Trump's grievances and the extremism of some of his backers.

Many RNC members spoke privately, some noting that party leadership didn't want them discussing the party's problems with reporters.

While expressing different levels of support of Trump, they generally agreed that the best way to move on is by steady work, day-by-day, issue-by-issue, voter-by-voter.

More: Trump announces he'll skip Joe Biden's inauguration

More: 'We’ve got to hold our breath': Why Trump could wait out his final days in office despite calls for removal

More: 'Sickening and heartbreaking': All former presidents condemn violence at Capitol

Most of the Republican plans are basic: Have lawmakers and prospective candidates promote an agenda of limited government, lower taxes, and fewer regulations; work on voter contacts, building a turnout machine for congressional, state, and presidential races.

In the meantime, the Republicans are planning an aggressive communications strategy to counter incoming President Biden and the new Democratic Senate and House.

Most of this is standard procedure after an election loss. The difference this time is that Republicans will be trying to rebuild the party in the wake of a norm-busting presidency and Trump's plans to stay active in politics.

RNC members speaking privately wondered if the invasion of the Capitol – and the president's tepid response to it – would reduce his political support and end his potential candidacy in 2024.

But some said Trump will likely hold onto a formidable base of supporters and could be the favorite for the 2024 Republican nomination if he runs again.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a national committeewoman from California, said Republican rebuilding will focus on "the grassroots" rather than "Washington insiders," and Trump will be a part of that.

The president "would be very popular if he runs again," she said: "He will be an outsize influence in this party."

If Trump does run, he will probably face a healthy number of Republican opponents. Some potential Republican candidates dropped by the RNC this week, including former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

"I'm sure there will be a primary (in 2024)," Barnett said. "And I'm sure the RNC will be open, will be fair, and will be neutral."

The post-Trump Republican Party will first be tested by congressional and gubernatorial races in 2021 and 2022, though some of those races may feature Trump himself.

The soon-to-be-ex president has threatened to back primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who have displeased him, especially during his challenging of election results. That could include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Dakota Sen. John Thune, both of whom essentially objected to Trump's demands that Biden electoral votes be voided.

Primaries will make it that much harder for the GOP to unify.

Beyond the gilded hallways of the Ritz-Carlton, current and former Republicans said the party would be well-served by jettisoning Trump.

Tony Fratto, a former spokesman for Republican President George W. Bush, said the party "needs a cleansing," including "that whole operation at RNC."

"They’re nothing but Trump loyalists and have zero interest in policy principles," Fratto said. "The party itself has to focus on solving problems, not attacking Americans."

Liz Mair, a Republican strategist and long-time "Never Trumper," noted that Trump and some of his backers attack the Republican Party itself. She suggested the RNC invest in security for its members, and start listening more to GOP governors and congressional leaders.

"The priority now is the 2022 mid-terms," Mair said. "Act accordingly."

Moving past Trump won't be easy, however, given the way the Republican Party has tied itself to the former New York businessman over these past five years.

Rich Galen, a former Republican strategist who left the party during the Trump era, said "the Republican Party is now the Trump Party. People who don't understand that are going to be horribly surprised."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Life after Donald Trump: GOP moves forward under shadow of riots

Latest Stories

  • Freshman congressman who said 'it's time to fight' now condemns riot

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina spoke to the gathered crowd hours before members ransacked the Capitol.

  • 'Acting President Pence'? 25th Amendment can rein in Trump even without removing him from office

    On Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., became the first GOP lawmaker to join Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in calling on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.

  • S.Korea indicts N.Korean who wants to return on charges of breaking security law

    South Korean prosecutors have indicted a North Korean defector who wants to return home on charges of violating a national security law, her lawyer told Reuters. Kim Ryen Hi, 51, drew international attention in 2015 when she pleaded for deportation, saying she had been tricked by a broker and never intended to leave her homeland. After South Korean authorities repeatedly rejected her demand, she launched an online campaign, writing open letters to her family and U.N. officials and sharing her interviews on Facebook and YouTube.

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • More than 60 feared dead as Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea

    Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early on Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said. Officials were hopeful they were honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters that authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying "the possible location of the crash site". "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV. "These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement. Indonesian military chief Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said teams on the Rigel navy ship equipped with a remote-operated vehicle had detected a signal from the aircraft, which fit the coordinates from the last contact made by the pilots before the plane went missing.

  • New charges reportedly brought in pro-Trump riot, including for a Republican state lawmaker

    New charges have reportedly been brought against individuals involved in Wednesday's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building.Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his foot up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) when supporters of President Trump breached the Capitol building, was arrested Friday on charges of "entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property," NBC News reports. Barnett had openly bragged about his role in the riot, telling The New York Times he wrote Pelosi "a nasty note" while showing an envelope he took from her office.Meanwhile, Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state representative, was charged Friday after he recorded a video of himself storming the Capitol during the riot, NBC News reported. A lawyer for Evans previously told a CBS affiliate he would ignore calls to resign and that he "committed no criminal act that day."Ken Kohl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Friday that "we literally have hundreds of prosecutors and agents working from three command centers on what is really a 24-7 operation" following the riot, per HuffPost. He added, "It is active, it is fluid, it is evolving."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

  • Police chief's past sows doubts in wake of Taylor's death

    Louisville city leaders praised the former Atlanta police chief who has been hired to oversee their struggling department in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death, but some critics questioned if she was the right choice after a rocky departure from her previous job. Erika Shields was introduced this week after winning plaudits from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and a panel that unanimously selected her after a months-long search process. The panel included two Black city council members who have been instrumental in police reforms since Taylor was fatally shot by city officers in March.

  • Iraq calls U.S. blacklisting of militia leader 'unacceptable'

    Iraq denounced on Saturday as "unacceptable" a U.S. decision to blacklist the leader of a state umbrella group for mainly Iran-backed Shi'ite militia. Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on Faleh al-Fayyad, head of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). The U.S. Treasury accused him of leading militia that killed hundreds of protesters with live ammunition during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in 2019.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses