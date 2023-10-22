‘A life dream’: Soccer fans converge on Charlotte from near and far to see Lionel Messi

Hours before kickoff Saturday, the streets of Uptown Charlotte were swamped with a mix of light blue and pink soccer jerseys.

The reason for the extra buzz? Lionel Messi .

The global superstar started for Inter Miami, bringing 66,101 to Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC’s 1-0 win in its regular-season finale, after which the Queen City side clinched its first playoff berth.

Outside the stadium before the match, Walter Ortiz remembered when he left Barcelona shortly before Messi would play a match in Spain. Since then, he knew he would take any chance he would get to see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Holding his young granddaughter, Alani Holmes, both donning pink Messi Inter Miami jerseys, Ortiz said what makes Messi particularly special is how he serves as a role model on top of his prowess on the pitch.

“It’s a very humbling feeling to be here and be able to see him before he actually retires,” said Ortiz, who lives in Lexington, North Carolina, and was born in Argentina. “That’s like a life dream for me to be able to see him before we can’t enjoy him anymore.

“He just doesn’t know how great he really is — him being so humble and being such an incredible athlete. ... He’s the epitome of what soccer is.”

Messi didn’t have to play Saturday. Since Sept. 3, he’s only suited up for two games with Inter Miami, which had already been eliminated from the playoffs. But he played the full 90 minutes — and did all the scoring — in Argentina’s 2-0 win in Peru on Tuesday night and said he intended to play on Decision Day.

“If you come here two hours early for most of our games, it is barren,” Trevor Hickman, a season-ticket holder, said as he gazed at the early crowds outside the stadium. “To be able to see all these people all these people lined up, ready to come in — I just hope they cheer for Charlotte!”

Hickman was with his friend, Blake Witty, who said he also frequently attends Charlotte FC matches. As the two walked up Mint Street, not only did they notice significantly more foot traffic than any other match day around the stadium, but they noticed thousands of fans decked out in Messi gear.

“Leading up to this is sort of a win-win in a way,” Witty said. “As big Charlotte fans, obviously we want Charlotte to win, we don’t have the Messi jerseys on. If he didn’t play, we were like, ‘All right, that might put our odds up a little bit.’ But if he does, it’s so cool to see him.”

The appearance of such a global phenomenon brought fans of all ages to Bank of America Stadium, and families were spotted all over the crowd. Boone O’Neill, a young soccer player and fan, traveled to Charlotte from Loudoun County, Virginia, with his father for the match.

“My brother liked him, and then he passed it down to me,” said O’Neill, wearing a Messi jersey. “I’m also left-footed, just like him.”

The crowd erupted after the final whistle. Charlotte’s players hung around on the pitch, waving to the fans and punting soccer balls into the crowd.

In the end, it was indeed a win-win for those passionate Queen City soccer fans. They got to see their team clinch its first playoff berth while watching one of the greatest athletes of all time grace the pitch in their city.

Said Lawrence Snipes, a Charlotte FC fan: “To see Messi play is a dream come true.”