'Life-enhancing work is being done'

Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Hailey Runscavage sat in the back of the room with her parents, Lori and Jim, and listened to the speeches, not realizing that the entire ceremony was about her and 1,200 other children who receive treatment at the newly dedicated John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers.

And the late John Moses would have it no other way.

A dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday during an open house of the newly named "John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers" on the Thomas E. Pugh campus of Allied Services John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

The naming ceremony marked the public announcement of the partnership between Allied Services Integrated Health System and AllOne Foundation and Charities.

John Cosgrove, CEO at AllOne Foundation & Charities, announced that AllOne has committed to investing $2 million over two years to help sustain the delivery of essential pediatric therapies at Allied Services — the non-profit health system that has more than 40 years of experience providing specialized hospital-based rehab programs for children with complex and multi-system disabilities.

Jim Brogna, Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development at Allied Services, said the naming of the pediatric rehab centers in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre for the late Attorney Moses honors his lifetime of dedication to helping children in need around the world.

William P. Conaboy, President and CEO of Allied Services Integrated Health System, said the $2 million AllOne grant marks the largest foundation gift ever received by Allied Services.

"Attorney John Moses was a friend, a mentor and a confidant who dedicated his life to our community," Conaboy said. "This dedication will honor John's legacy."

Cosgrove said Moses always said that the true measure of society is found in how it treats its children. Moses served for years as chairman of the Board of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"John believed in making life better for our neighbors, especially our most valuable commodity, our children," Cosgrove said. "And those who work with the children here, well you perform work that is truly miraculous."

Hailey Runscavage's parents, Lori and Jim Runscavage of Hanover Township, said Hailey, 4, has received excellent care for most of her life in the Heinz pediatric program. They said Hailey was diagnosed with a genetic disorder, SBTN2.

"Hailey has done very well through her treatment," her mom said. "We can't say enough about the programs and the therapists here."

Peter Moses, son of the honoree, spoke on behalf of the family. His mom, Joyce, was unable to attend.

"This is a very special honor for my dad," Moses said. "Especially since he experienced first-hand the wonderful care offered here at John Heinz. My father worked tirelessly to help children around the world. He would be humbled by this honor."

Sen. Lisa Baker said when she had the opportunity more than 20 years ago to help launch the Blue Ribbon Foundation, it likely came as no surprise to those who knew and respected John Moses that he would step forward and serve as board chair.

"He was the cornerstone for many a community group and institution," Baker said. "His list of personal and public involvements and achievements is extraordinary. Few people are capable of sustaining the level of leadership he did in academics, professional life, and charitable action. In an area where we have been blessed by generations of community-oriented contributors, his prolific record makes him a standout."

Baker said she couldn't think of a better legacy than the outsized impact he made on helping see to the health and welfare of our most vulnerable children.

"With his name attached to a care facility here and one in Scranton, his generosity, graciousness, and spirit of contribution will remain in our hearts and minds as long as good, life-saving, and life-enhancing work is being done," Baker said.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

—The John P. Moses Esq. Pediatric Rehab Centers provides comprehensive rehabilitation services for children of all ages. The pediatric program helps each child by focusing on the child's strengths and abilities in a supportive environment. For more information, call 570-826-3900 (Wilkes-Barre) or 570-348-1360 (Scranton).

