Life expectancy is dropping across the US. How long can Florida residents expect to live?

When it comes to how long you can expect to live, there's good news and a little bad news for Florida residents, along with the rest of the United States.

From 2019 to 2020, life expectancy declined for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Life expectancy across the U.S. in 2021 was 76.4 years, a decrease of 0.6 from 2020.

Life expectancy from birth for those born in Florida wasn't the highest in the U.S. but it wasn't at the bottom either, according to 2020 data from National Vital Statistics Reports.

Hawaii leads the country for life expectancy for both males and females. On the bottom is Mississippi.

Here's a look at what the numbers reveal.

What is the life expectancy for those in Florida?

Life expectancy at age 65 across the United States.

Florida ranked 19th overall in life expectancy among the 50 states and D.C. at 77.5 years.

For females, the news was a little brighter, with the state ranking 16th and with a life expectancy of 80.5 years.

For males, the state ranked 20th, with a life expectancy of 74.6 years.

In 2020, life expectancy for those at age 65 was 19.2 years in Florida, ranking the state No. 6 in the U.S. Males were expected to live another 17.7 years and females another 20.6 years.

While states with the lowest life expectancies at age 65 are mostly concentrated in the South, Florida was the exception, according to the report.

What state has the highest life expectancy?

Among the 50 states and D.C., Hawaii had the highest life expectancy from birth, 80.7 years in 2020. For males, life expectancy was 77.6 years, compared to females' 83.8 years.

In 2020, life expectancy at age 65 was 21 years overall in Hawaii, with males expected to live another 19 years and females another 22.7 years.

What state has the lowest life expectancy?

Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy from birth: 71.9 years. For males, life expectancy was 68.6 years, compared to females' 75.2 years.

In 2020, life expectancy at age 65 was 16.1 years in Mississippi, with males expected to live another 14.6 years and females another 17.5 years.

What is the life expectancy across the United States?

Life expectancy at birth for the entire United States was 77 overall, 74.2 years for males and 79.9 years for females, in 2020.

By 2021, those figures dropped slightly to 76.4 years overall, with females continuing to show longer life at 79.3 years compared to males' 73.5 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Bottom 5 states when it comes to life expectancy from birth

States with the lowest life expectancy from birth were mostly — but not all — southern states.

Mississippi: 71.9 years

West Virginia: 72.8 years

Louisiana: 73.1 years

Alabama: 73.2 years

Kentucky: 73.5 years

Top 5 states you can expect to live longer from birth

States with the highest life expectancy from birth were mostly in the West and Northeast.

Hawaii: 80.7 years

Washington: 79.2 years

Minnesota: 79.1 years

California: 79.0 years

New Hampshire: 79.0 years

Top 10 states for life expectancy from age 65

Hawaii: 21 years

California: 19.5 years

Vermont: 19.5 years

Washington: 19.5 years

Oregon: 19.3 years

Florida: 19.2 years

New Hampshire: 19.1 years

Minnesota: 19.1 years

Colorado: 19 years

Maine: 19 years

What is the leading cause of death?

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, research on U.S. mortality found periods of decline and stagnation in life expectancy at birth and increases in some cause-specific death rates among working-age adults ages 25–64. The trends were attributed to a rise in drug- and alcohol-related and suicide deaths, along with a slowing of decline in deaths due to cardiovascular diseases," according to the CDC.

In 2021, there were 3,464,231 resident deaths registered in the United States, 80,502 more deaths than in 2020.

The number of deaths for which COVID-19 was the underlying cause increased 18.8% from 350,831 in 2020 to 416,893 in 2021.

Nine of the 10 leading causes of death in 2021 remained the same as in 2020.

Heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19 were the top three leading causes in both years, according to the CDC.

The 10 leading causes of death in 2021 across the U.S. are:

Heart disease

Cancer

COVID-19

Unintentional injuries

Stroke

Chronic lower respiratory diseases

Alzheimer disease

Diabetes

Chronic live disease and cirrhosis

Kidney disease

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida life expectancy. How long can you expect to live?