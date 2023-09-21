Life in the fast Lane: Things to do before the Alabama-Ole Miss game

The University of Alabama opens its SEC schedule Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The game, set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. with CBS televising to a national audience from Tuscaloosa, matches UA coach Nick Saban against his former assistant coach, Lane Kiffin.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin arrives before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Fans can expect sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

Here's a guide to some of the activities planned before and during the game:

Honorary game captains

Scott Hunter and Johnny Musso, who both played for legendary UA football coach Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, will serve as honorary game captains.

Hunter, a Mobile native, broke or tied 15 University of Alabama passing records as quarterback from 1968-70. He led the Crimson Tide to three bowl games before starting his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. He was runner-up for Rookie of the Year honors in the NFC in 1971 and he led the Packers to a Central Division Championship in 1972 with a 10-4 record. He later played for the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

Musso, a Birmingham native, played halfback at UA from 1969-1971. Nicknamed the "Italian Stallion," Musso rushed for 2,741 career yards and 34 touchdowns on his way to earning All-SEC and All-American honors. He played three years in the Canadian Football League, one year in the World Football League and three years with the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Crimson Tide legend Johnny Musso embraces his grandsons Chase Musso and John David Musso as they pose for a photo on the field before Alabama's game with Tennessee on Oct. 23, 2021, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Hunter and Musso will sign autographs beginning at 11:15 a.m. in the Authentic Store at Gate 34 in the stadium.

Pregame entertainment

Champions Lane, a pregame entertainment area, will open at 10:30 a.m. northwest of Bryant-Denny Stadium on the lawn behind the Tuska statue.

Fans can get autographs from UA baseball players beginning at 11 a.m., while at 12:30 p.m. Jenna Johnson and Jaala Torrence from UA's softball team and Essence Cody from UA's women's basketball team will sign autographs.

A free concert will feature Jackson Chase from 10:30 a.m. until noon and David Lewis from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Jackson Dunaway, a Tuscaloosa County High sophomore who goes by the stage name Jackson Chase, is releasing singles with noted country music artists. He is photographed after rehearsal at the Northwood Hills Baptist Church in Northport Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Food trucks from World of Beer and Texas Roadhouse will be on site.

Walk of Champions/Elephant Stomp

Two of UA's most popular pre-game rituals take place within walking distance of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Walk of Champions and the Elephant Stomp.

Fans can cheer the UA football players, Saban and the UA coaching staff members as they arrive by bus for the game at 12:30 p.m. along the Walk of Champions on the north side of the stadium. That's the side of the stadium that also includes statues of Alabama national championship coaches — Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, Nick Saban, Gene Stallings Frank Thomas and Wallace Wade.

Sep 9, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban claps as his team goes through warmup before the game with Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Elephant Stomp, a pregame pep rally featuring elephant mascot Big Al, the Million Dollar Band and UA cheerleaders, will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. The band will play the school fight song, "Yea Alabama," and then march down Colonial Drive, leading Crimson Tide fans into the stadium.

Inside the stadium

The gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 12:30 p.m.

A pregame flyover is scheduled by the 110th Aviation Brigade from Fort Novosel in Dale County. The pregame flag recipient will be William Eason, a retired Navy command master chief.

At the end of the first quarter, UA's SEC champion soccer team will be honored and at halftime the 2023 Bryant Society inductees will be recognized.

