Lilyan Blankenship, 20, and Jason Work, 34, are now charged with a life felony after a series of crimes in January in Coldwater.

New charges of theft, a four-year offense, and assault with intent to rob while armed, a life offense were filed. Both were arraigned this week. Bond on the new charges was set at $200,000.

Edwin Munger let the homeless couple stay at his home. On the morning of Jan. 3, Blankenship woke him up trying to take his wallet from his pants. Munger grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down on top of him.

Work was standing by the bedroom door with a knife. He began to punch Munger in the head and neck. Munger told police Blankenship urged Work to stab Munger, so he grabbed a lighter and burned Work's facial hair.

The couple ran from the bedroom, taking a television and computer printer as they fled. The neighbor's surveillance video showed the two unlocking his 2008 Chrysler Sebring and driving away. They later abandoned it.

Four nights later, Blankenship stole items from Super Liquor II and fled with Work driving away in another stolen car. Both evaded Coldwater Police in a car chase and then on

Coldwater Police found the couple at Arby's on U.S. 12 and arrested them the next day.

They already face charges of two auto thefts, five-year offenses. Both are charged with resisting arrest, two-year felonies.

Work is charged with fleeing police in an area where speeds are 35 mph, a five-year crime.

Blankenship is charged with the one-year misdemeanor, retail fraud, for the store theft.

Bond had been set for Work at $30,000 and Blankenship's at $35,000 on the first series of charges.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Life felony charges added against Work and Blankenship