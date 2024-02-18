Life Flight chopper lands safely at Worcester Regional Airport after losing one of its engines

WORCESTER — A Life Flight helicopter landed safely Sunday at Worcester Regional Airport after one of its engines was disabled, according to a spokeswoman at UMass Memorial Health.

The chopper is operated by the health system and a hospital spokeswoman said the chopper left UMass and was headed to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Connecticut, to pick up a patient when it experienced engine trouble after take off.

There were no injuries, said the spokeswoman, and another Life Flight chopper picked up the patient.

Airport fire and rescue were on the scene, said Worcester Assistant Fire Chief Roche. A Worcester fire crew was also there as a precaution. MassPort, the state agency that operates Worcester Airport, confirmed the chopper landed without incident and said it expected some delays before the aircraft is moved.

Life Flight is based at UMass Memorial's University campus and transports critically ill or injured patients from accident scenes or from other hospitals.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Life Flight chopper lands safely at Worcester airport after engine loss