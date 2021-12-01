"A Life in Focus": Graham Nash on his new, personal book of photography
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash joins Anthony Mason in his New York City neighborhood to talk about his new book of photography, "A Life in Focus." Nash's personal collection of photographs span his childhood and long music career, including self-portraits, street photography and candids of his former CSNY bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young, and friends like Joni Mitchell.