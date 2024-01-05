‘My life is forever changed.’ Family of 10-year-old killed by another boy rally in Sacramento

The family of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly killed over the weekend by another 10-year-old rallied Friday in downtown Sacramento to get justice for their loved one.

Keith Jhay “KJ” Frierson, 10, was gunned down at a Foothill Farms townhouse complex on Saturday. His family said they were told by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office that the accused child, who has not been publicly identified, would not face charges in KJ’s death.

The D.A.’s Office said the boy’s father is the only one criminally responsible for KJ’s death.

Arkete Turan Davis, 53, charged in Sacramento Superior Court, has pleaded not guilty to having a firearm that a child could easily access, leading to the death of another minor; two counts of child endangerment; having a firearm as a felon; having ammunition when prohibited from doing so; and destroying evidence.

Prosecutor Paris Coleman said the malice needed to support a murder charge isn’t supported by the facts in this case — a statement KJ’s supporters took issue with.

Davis’ defense attorney Linda Parisi appeared in court Friday for a bail review hearing for her client, who remains held without bail. The hearing was continued to Jan. 10.

Parisi, speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, said she hasn’t received every police report to argue on behalf of her client.

“It’s very difficult for him and his family,” Parisi said of Davis, while noting this case was a tragedy.

Sacramento sheriff’s deputies who responded to the shooting on the 4700 block of Greenholme Boulevard said they found KJ shot through the neck. Deputies say the child accused of firing the gunshot found the weapon in Davis’ car when the father asked him to go get cigarettes. Family members said the shooting came after a neighborhood bike race in which the assailant lost.

Davis is accused of throwing away the gun, which was reported stolen more than a decade ago, to hide it. Deputies later found it in a trashcan.

The family, outside Sacramento County Main Jail where Davis is being held, argued that the 10-year-old won’t have accountability and won’t be told his actions were wrong. Even if the child cannot face criminal charges, he should get some sort of treatment or diversion services, said Berry Accius, a community activist and founder of Voice of the Youth.

“My life is forever changed,” Brittani Frierson, KJ’s mother, said through tears Friday morning.