Life Healthcare Group Holdings (JSE:LHC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of ZAR0.25

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited's (JSE:LHC) investors are due to receive a payment of ZAR0.25 per share on 12th of December. The dividend yield will be 3.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Life Healthcare Group Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR1.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.50. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Life Healthcare Group Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Life Healthcare Group Holdings might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Life Healthcare Group Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

