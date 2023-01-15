Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited's (JSE:LHC) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Most readers would already be aware that Life Healthcare Group Holdings' (JSE:LHC) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Life Healthcare Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Life Healthcare Group Holdings is:

8.6% = R1.7b ÷ R20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

As you can see, Life Healthcare Group Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 15%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Life Healthcare Group Holdings over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Life Healthcare Group Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Life Healthcare Group Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Life Healthcare Group Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (meaning the company retains66% of profits) in the last three-year period, Life Healthcare Group Holdings' earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Life Healthcare Group Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 59% over the next three years. However, Life Healthcare Group Holdings' future ROE is expected to rise to 16% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Life Healthcare Group Holdings can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

