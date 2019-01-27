Is Life Healthcare Group Limited’s (HKG:928) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Life Healthcare Group Limited (HKG:928), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean 928 has outstanding financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is 928 growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. But the downside of having debt in a company’s balance sheet is the debtholder’s higher claim on its assets in the case of liquidation, as well as stricter capital management requirements. 928’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. 928’s revenue growth over the past year is an impressively high double-digit 79%. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Can 928 pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Life Healthcare Group has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at 928’s HK$23m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$274m, with a current ratio of 11.81x. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for 928 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, 928’s financial situation may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 928 has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Life Healthcare Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

