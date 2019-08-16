Such Is Life: How Hop Fung Group Holdings (HKG:2320) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 51%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2320) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 51%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down (the share price is down 43%) in that time. Even worse, it's down 14% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 10% in the same time period.

Check out our latest analysis for Hop Fung Group Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Hop Fung Group Holdings reported an EPS drop of 78% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 51% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:2320 Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

Dive deeper into Hop Fung Group Holdings's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Hop Fung Group Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Hop Fung Group Holdings's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Hop Fung Group Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 51%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.9% in the twelve months, Hop Fung Group Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 51%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4.6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on Hop Fung Group Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

But note: Hop Fung Group Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.