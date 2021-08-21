Life insurance companies get weird to sell policies to young people

Sigrid Forberg
·3 min read
Life insurance companies get weird to sell policies to young people
Life insurance companies get weird to sell policies to young people

Want to buy some life insurance? Of course you don’t. It’s no fun to think about and even less fun to get.

Historically, “fun” was not a big problem for the life insurance industry — but young people aren’t dutifully picking up policies like they used to. Today, fewer than half of millennials are insured, says the financial research group LIMRA.

While some companies are responding by making life insurance easier and cheaper to buy, others have decided the right way to woo the young is to get real weird and wild with their offerings.

Got a 'death wish'?

2 women skydiving
Kamil Pietrzak / Unsplash

So how do you appeal to Gen Z, and to the millennial mindset?

Well, millennials are known for valuing experiences more than things. That’s why one wisecracking insurance company, DeadHappy, structures its payouts as “death wishes.”

Instead of giving your loved ones a lump sum of cash, you could pay to get your brother a tattoo or send your mother flowers every month. Or you could just send your ashes to the edge of space.

What about millennials’ supposed need for instant gratification? The company Spot started off providing ultra-short-term life insurance coverage — as brief as a single day — for risky YOLO activities like skydiving or base jumping.

Meanwhile, for those mobile-game addicts out there, YuLife asks users to walk, meditate and build other healthy habits in order to rack up points. Policyholders can compete with their colleagues at work and spend points on gift cards, retail discounts and airline miles.

And it’s not just start-ups. Even some mainstream health and life insurers like John Hancock are offering discounts for using fitness trackers.

What’s behind these bold branding approaches

Man in plaid shirt showing his empty wallet
Emil Kalibradov / Unsplash

For some companies, finding a better way to do business could be the key to survival. Just a decade ago, 63% of Americans had life insurance coverage, says LIMRA. Now that number is 52%.

Some of the drop could be explained by millennials’ tendency to marry, start families and become homeowners later in life. They may feel they don’t need life insurance coverage until they hit those milestones.

There’s also the matter of price. Over a third of young people identify cost as a major barrier, according to a survey by the insurance specialists at IBM iX.

But the survey uncovers a larger issue: 46% of consumers say insurers aren’t making their policies — and the need for them — clear enough to understand.

And since the traditional underwriting process can take weeks — involving multiple interactions with a salesperson and a doctor’s visit complete with uncomfortable questions and needles — 23% say the task is too troublesome and 28% say they don’t have the time.

How some companies do it differently

Parents and small child holding hands on beach
Natalya Zaritskaya / Unsplash

For a generation that feels uncomfortable when someone calls them out of the blue without sending a heads-up text first, the normal way to get life insurance can seem downright invasive.

Recognizing that, some companies are focusing less on fun branding and more on simplifying the underwriting process.

How? By partnering with third-party agencies to gather publicly available information about you. With your permission, these providers will skim through your health, driving, criminal and financial histories to determine whether you’re eligible for coverage and how much risk you might pose.

Which means — as long as you qualify — you can buy an affordable life insurance policy quickly, completely online, with no paper forms, no doctor’s visit and no blood test.

Other sites allow you to compare quotes from hundreds of providers at once, helping you get the protection you need for the best possible price.

It might not be as fun as racking up points or choosing death wishes, but it doesn’t need to be when the process is finished in a flash.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ending unemployment benefits early didn't help U.S. states very much

    One in 8 workers who lost some or all of their benefits in the 19 states that ended the unemployment programs in June found a new job by August 6, according to new research.

  • US omits Macron’s plea for ‘moral responsibility’ from record of Afghanistan call

    • French readout of call with Biden included phrase• Macron said of Afghan allies: ‘We cannot abandon them’ Emmanuel Macron talks to Joe Biden before a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at Nato headquarters in Brussels in June. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images The White House’s readout of a call between Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron on the crisis in Afghanistan leaves out an impassioned plea from the French president that the US and its allies have a “moral responsibility” to

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • T-Mobile is investigating a hack of 54 million people’s data — here’s what to do if you think your data was exposed

    The breach included customers' names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • Hackers steal even more Social Security numbers. How should you protect yourself?

    Hackers claim to have stolen 70 million Social Security numbers from AT&T days after massive T-Mobile breach. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

  • He Built an $8.9 Billion Fortune. Then the Controversies Began.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bom Kim amassed a fortune at Coupang Inc., the Amazon of South Korea, that reached as much as $8.9 billion, and became the poster child of a new kind of wealth generation in the country: self-made riches from the technology world instead of the dynastic hoards of decades-old conglomerates.Much was made about how the new breed of titans was different, more willing to give back to society and more considerate of employees. Coupang, for example, promised staff and frontline workers a

  • Pandemic’s $16 Trillion Bill Will Come Due as Debt Surges: Fitch

    (Bloomberg) -- A blowout in government borrowing since the pandemic began will ultimately require spending cuts and higher taxes to get public finances back on track.That’s a lesson from economic history highlighted by James McCormack, Fitch’s global head of sovereign ratings, who said that even if austerity is not on the agenda right now, the bill to pay for the pandemic will come due.Governments around the world have rolled out about $16 trillion worth of fiscal measures to prevent economic co

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • 3 Investing Moves That Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Whether you're new to the stock market or have been investing for years, nearly everyone wants to get rich someday. While becoming a multimillionaire is a lofty goal, it is possible -- even if you're not already wealthy. Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest and most effective ways to generate wealth over time.

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.