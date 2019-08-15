Such Is Life: How Kingworld Medicines Group (HKG:1110) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 63%

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example the Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (HKG:1110) share price dropped 63% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 2.4%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Kingworld Medicines Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 2.8% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 18% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 10.87 further reflects this reticence.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1110 Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Kingworld Medicines Group the TSR over the last 5 years was -60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kingworld Medicines Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.7% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 17% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

