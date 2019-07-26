Such Is Life: How L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 60%

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) share price dropped 60% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

L.S. Starrett became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 3.5% per year is viewed as evidence that L.S. Starrett is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Dividend Lost

The share price return figures discussed above don't include the value of dividends paid previously, but the total shareholder return (TSR) does. Many would argue the TSR gives a more complete picture of the value a stock brings to its holders. L.S. Starrett's TSR over the last 5 years is -54%; better than its share price return. Although the company had to cut dividends, it has paid cash to shareholders in the past.

A Different Perspective

L.S. Starrett shareholders are down 9.8% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 15% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

