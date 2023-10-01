Life at Las Lagunitas

Oct. 1—Not to get too philosophical, because, well, sometimes a house is just a house ... even when the house in question is a house someone has dreamed of living in and intends to live in for the rest of their lives. But sometimes houses possess a certain quality: they cause you to think about things that other possessions do not.

One such house, which is, in actuality, a home, a place that feels entirely lived in, is this one in Las Lagunitas. And not only because I happened to visit it at a time when its present owners — the couple, Larkin and Silvia Vigil, selling it — happened to still be living in it, and happened to be two of the nicest, most relaxed and convivial people you could come across in Santa Fe—but because the Larkins are the type of people who make Santa Fe, or any town, really, worth living in. They're the type of people who make you feel good about people, period, the type of people Jesus referred to in his Sermon on the Mount as "salt of the earth," and, interestingly enough, the 1954 movie of the same name that was filmed in Grant County, New Mexico — near Silver City. And their house, 34 Calle Capulin, is part of the Las Lagunitas development. Which is just shy of Las Golondrinas, and on the other side, the west side, of I-25. Meaning, on the other side of those areas that get more attention: Eldorado, Glorieta, the Galisteo Basin.

This house is a home, one that inspires a bit more than other houses. And what it conjures up isn't just a feeling, or an emotion, or even a kind of typically Santa Fe-ish spirituality, that "vibration" some people talk about when they talk about why they love it here so much, that "vortex" quality it seems to share with Sedona or Mount Shasta. (This "vortex" even has followers: the Vortex Hunters, who define vortex as "paranormal portals that act as doorways to the afterlife, or other dimensions, to spiritual spots near the convergence of ley lines," ley lines being invisible, mystical "energy lines" that demarcate "earth energies," and which originated in 1920s Great Britain.)

A home of possibilities

All vortex talk aside, what Calle Capulin brings out is the concept of emptiness. Not the American or Western idea of emptiness. But rather the Buddhist idea of emptiness. Which, paradoxically (and true to Buddhistic form), really isn't about emptiness at all but about connectedness and connection and fullness and realizing one's place in the universe and—an even deeper realization and one even more challenging to wrap one's head around—the idea that not only is everything connected but emptiness is all about possibility. And if anything, that's one of the things a house should offer most: possibility.

Which, really, "emptiness" has probably never occurred to its current owners, the Vigils (or not what probably initially attracted them to their current home). Nor is it likely something that its future owners would ponder or what might entice them into buying the place.

Even so, it's not to say or even imply that the Vigils aren't spiritual folk. Or not philosophically minded or incapable of conceptualizing their home as embodying this Buddhist idea of possibility and fullness. My impression: they fully embody this idea. As does their home. And in a way, they don't have to wear their spirituality on their proverbial sleeves. Which is the beauty of their home: they live it. They've been living it. Every day since they bought the place, from its original owners, back in 2013.

But they're getting a little older. A little less nimble. The house has become bigger (especially since their kids have grown and Silvia's brother, who had MS, moved out about a year ago). So they want to downsize. Plus, now that they're both fully retired, they want to travel. And a smaller home would allow them to travel more. (Smaller home, fewer possessions, fewer things to stress about.)

Quietude on the King's Highway

34 Calle Capulin was one of the first houses built, back in 2005 on 1.2 acres, in the Las Lagunitas development. There are 110 lots in Lagunitas. The original plan was to build 100 homes, and to have a golf course. The golf course never materialized, but so far 96 homes have been built. Lagunitas, which is Spanish for "small ponds related to a larger body of nearby water," offers just that: three small ponds, the biggest of which has fish in it. And the whole development used to be a ranch, complete with cattle.

Back in the day, before New Mexico became a state, most of the area was farmland, and ranches. And even further back, during the Spanish Colonial Period (1598-1821), El Camino Real, the Royal Road (aka the King's Highway), which connected Santa Fe with Mexico City 1,200 miles away, ran right nearby (through what is now Las Golondrinas).

The house itself—all adobe—was built for a Mr. and Mrs. Johnson. Before you even go inside, it's hard not to notice the bricks: the brick patio, the brick walkway, the brick portal. Just as impressive are the vigas, the nichos, the built-in cabinets, the five kivas (yes, five—even one in the kitchen) and the deeply aged richness of the birch woodwork, which is everywhere. And aside from the his and hers bathroom (and closets) off the main bedroom, that bedroom also has its own portal, with views of the Sandias. Unobstructed. Completely open. Quiet. There's also a guest room (with views facing West), and the mother-in-law quarters (although, what might now be the politically correct term, I do not know—but that's what it is). It can serve, as it did for Silvia's brother, as an indoor casita. It's part of the interior of the house, but it's also separate, so it feels like a home within a home.

"The Johnsons never had kids, but they loved entertaining," says Silvia, who will miss the kitchen as much as she'll miss sitting out on the back portal.

Portal to space

And about that portal. My, oh, my. That, indeed, as the Vigils happily admit, is their favorite spot. And for good reason. There's fresh mint (for mojitos—if that's your thing). It's as long as the entire house. And it opens out onto sunsets and sky and at night, practically zero light pollution (there are no light poles anywhere in Lagunitas).

"The house, and the portal especially, they're far enough from the free-way that you don't hear it at all," says Larkin. Both he and Silvia worked at the Santa Fe Indian School, so accessibility was key. And it's actually much easier and quicker getting into town—even to downtown—than people realize. (That's one of the funny things about Santa Fe—or Santa Feans. When you hear people gripe about "traffic." Traffic? Really? We'll just leave it at that.) And it's only 40 minutes from Albuquerque. "It's a nice family house," adds Larkin. "Nobody's stacked up on top of each other either. The openness. That's what makes it so nice out here. And so special."

Yes, that openness. Which is where the possibility comes from. The fact that no matter where you look, there's nothing obstructing your view. You can see the Ortiz mountains, Los Alamos, the Sangre de Cristos. The sky. The stars. As it has been written (by Kurt Spellmeyer, director of the Cold Mountain Sangha and author of Buddha at the Apocalypse: Awakening from a Culture of Destruction): "Sometimes our desire for a full life conflicts with our need to give ourselves a little space and an opportunity to grow and learn. The impulse to fill up every corner of our lives can mask a deeper reflex of distrust we don't normally permit ourselves to see ... . But if we give ourselves a little space — a little bit of emptiness — the moments that leave us at loose ends can open up new possibilities."

Life at Las Lagunitas