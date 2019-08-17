New Life in New London’s Lyman Allyn Art Museum

A few weeks ago, I wrote about silver shows in Providence and Newport in Rhode Island. Before summer is gone, I want to write about one of nearby southeastern Connecticut’s best art experiences. The Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London isn’t well known, but it should be. It’s a lovely, small museum with a fine collection and exquisite setting. Its shows are impressively entrepreneurial. New London and the towns around it are old Yankee centers of trade, whether seafaring, industrial, or agricultural. They’re 17th-century towns, so among the oldest in the country.

The museum opened in 1932, funded by the daughter of Lyman Allyn, a whaling-ship captain. Its collection isn’t minuscule, at 17,000 objects from all media. It’s surprisingly good. There are great Hudson River paintings, including a lovely Thomas Cole Italian painting and a buttery autumn landscape by Frederic Church, modern and contemporary art, and sumptuous colonial and Federal-era furniture, silver, porcelain, and glass.

The Old Master drawings collection is very nice, with work by both Tiepolos, Copley, and Tintoretto. Hyacinth Rigaud’s Portrait of Philip V, a chalk drawing, is fit for a king. It’s a study from 1700 for a big coronation portrait now at the Louvre, so the young Philip is decked in imperial robes. He was one 17-year-old with no self-esteem issues and a wigmaker working overtime.

The small-city New England museum is a phenomenon mostly from the Teens and Twenties. Cities like New London and New Britain in Connecticut, Fitchburg and New Bedford in Massachusetts, Bennington in Vermont, and Manchester in New Hampshire were not fantastically rich but had an affluent, cultured Yankee aristocracy. A set of families might pay for a museum. Plenty of Old Master and Hudson River art was cheap, and these museums often had savant directors from Ivy League schools who took jobs in the hinterlands.

I knew many of them. Winslow Ames was the first director of the Lyman Allyn, arriving at age 22. He was an old man when I met him, but I imagine he was a swashbuckler. He built a shockingly good collection, in part by taking chances, in part by taking good advice from older directors, and in part from charming the WASP donors from whose class he came.

Invariably, as in the Lyman Allyn, the Yankee families died or moved. Local industrial wealth shriveled and then disappeared. New demands for philanthropic money arose. Old Yankee spinsters kept the riffraff out with the ferocity of dragons. Many of these places withered into monuments to a dying class, empty but for art and with elegant buildings slowly rotting.

The Lyman Allyn followed this script, more or less. For many of these museums, new leadership and revitalization campaigns aimed at the old factory towns have given them new life. The Lyman Allyn is now a lively, fun place if you want that but also intellectually serious. It’s engaged with New London and the surrounding towns. Everyone in town now knows it well and is proud of it.

I often find the old local artists in these places most intriguing. The Portrait of James Francis Smith from 1837, by Isaac Sheffield, a New London artist, is a handsome spin on big-city, high-society pictures by Sully, Peale, and Washington Allston, with a touch of provincialism. Smith’s father was a whaling-ship captain. He’d just returned from a long voyage. His son holds penguin skins acquired along the way.

Portrait of James Francis Smith, 1837, by Isaac Sheffield. Oil on canvas. More

The figure is posed like a sculpture, and the palette, contours, and light are crisp and clear. He loses no dignity or authority, though. It works, without the splash or sparkle a New York portrait would likely have. He’s one commanding lad, with the confidence of Rigaud’s Philip V but without the swagger. He’s a Yankee grandee-in-training, and it’s no surprise he became a ship captain, too. That’s one of the precious qualities of the good New England museums. They celebrate local taste, skills, and characters, making for a unique aesthetic.