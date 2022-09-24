Right to Life of Michigan: 84-year-old volunteer was shot while canvassing

Right to Life of Michigan says one of its volunteers was shot Tuesday while canvassing for the upcoming election in Lake Odessa, a West Michigan village located between Lansing and Grand Rapids. .

The organization said the 84-year-old was going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 election proposal seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution,

The volunteer was shot in the back/shoulder area while leaving a house during a heated conversation, the organization said in a media statement issued Saturday. She claims the man who shot her was not part of the conversation.

"The victim does not know the identity or motive of her shooter," Right to Life said in in its release. "The victim is still recovering from her gunshot wound and wishes to remain anonymous while the criminal investigation proceeds."

The case is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, who will forward the investigation’s results to the Ionia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The state police said in a news release Friday that it is investigating a shooting involving an older woman who was shot in the shoulder "while handing out pamphlets."

She drove herself to the Lake Odessa police station to report the incident and was transferred to an area hospital. She has been treated and released.

No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Right to Life of Michigan: Volunteer was shot while canvassing