Such Is Life: How Pil Italica Lifestyle (NSE:PILITA) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 65%

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited (NSE:PILITA) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 65% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 43% in the last three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Pil Italica Lifestyle actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 58% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 3.7% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Pil Italica Lifestyle more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pil Italica Lifestyle had a tough year, with a total loss of 13%, against a market gain of about 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2.0% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Pil Italica Lifestyle scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

