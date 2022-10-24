Life in prison: Augusta man sentenced in beating death of 12-year-old boy

District Attorney Jared Williams

A Richmond County jury recently found a man guilty of three counts of murder, among other charges, after what medical examiners testified was one of the worst instances of child abuse they had ever encountered.

Clarence Brown, 39, of Augusta, was found guilty of three counts of murder and four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree on Friday and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Brown was on trial for killing his girlfriend’s 12-year-old child, Derrick Camp, at their home on June 6, 2020.

"Malnourished and living in squalor, the boy weighed only 66 pounds at 12 years old," according to a news release from District Attorney Jared Williams.

The five children in the house had to receive permission to eat anything, according to release. After taking a jelly packet from the kitchen, attorneys said Camp was flogged and beaten "mercilessly," according to a news release.

Brown hit Camp multiple times with an extension cord, a phone charging cord and small tree branches, according to arrest warrants. He also struck the boy in his stomach with a closed fist, causing him to urinate on himself, and forced him to do military-style squats while holding a book and to do push-ups until he collapsed, the warrants allege.

Camp was taken to the hospital the next day, where he was pronounced dead. His body was covered with wounds and his head was extremely swollen, according to previous reporting. More than 150 healing injuries were counted.

“The brave children who testified against the defendant are the reason we won this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Ryne Cox. “They were the shining stars of this darkest trial.”

Cox and ADA Keagan Waystack prosecuted Camp's mother, Jasmine Camp, of Augusta, earlier this month. She pleaded guilty to murder and four counts of cruelty to children, receiving life in prison.

“The other four children in the home are now in safe, healthy, and loving environments,” Cox said. “Those kids are resilient, strong, and courageous. As for the two child murderers, they will never be able to harm them again.”

