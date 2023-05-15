Is life in prison 'cruel and unusual' when killer is mentally ill? A judge decides.

Kenneth Hawthorne enters the courtroom during his trial in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 25, 2023. Hawthorne is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deaths of two men in 2017.

WEST PALM BEACH — Kenneth Hawthorne's guilt wasn't in dispute when he returned to the courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday. The question then was whether he should die in prison for it.

A jury convicted Hawthorne of first-degree murder in April for killing two of his friends and trying to kill a third several years earlier. The verdict normally triggers an automatic life sentence in non-death-penalty cases like Hawthorne's, but on Wednesday, Public Defender Carey Haughwout suggested something else.

She urged Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer to shirk the state's sentencing statute, calling the mandatory life sentence "cruel and unusual punishment" for a mentally ill person such as Hawthorne.

Court-appointed psychologists diagnosed the 22-year-old West Palm Beach man with schizophrenia soon after he shot and killed his friends at his Caribbean Villas apartment in 2017. He underwent years of treatment before being deemed competent to stand trial in the wake of his 28th birthday.

"There is hope for the mentally ill to get better," Haughwout said Wednesday, echoing the testimony of a doctor who spoke before her.

Her position left the judge to weigh the horror of Hawthorne's actions against questions of basic fairness as to punishing people with severe mental illness. In the end, he sided with Assistant State Attorney Francine Edwards.

His only option, they agreed, was to sentence Hawthorne to life in prison.

Shooting survivor bares scars, physical and emotional

Suskauer's decision followed nearly two hours of testimony from victims' loved ones and others affected by the shooting.

Abiade Granger, Hawthorne's friend since elementary school, survived the attack with the scars of eight gunshot wounds — one of which he hides beneath a beard. He said he knew Hawthorne wanted to shoot him several more times, because he heard him pull the trigger again and again after running out of bullets.

Like Haughwout, Granger's wish for Hawthorne was redemption.

"We all have an opportunity to receive grace and salvation," he said, a Bible in his hand. " … I believe it still exists for Mr. Hawthorne if he believes and takes it serious enough."

Letter from victim's mother describes her own life sentence

Granger's father, Bishop Walter Granger, talked of the survivor's guilt that plagues his son.

Hawthorne, Granger and their friend Cortney Lowery Jr. had spent the afternoon playing Call of Duty in Hawthorne's bedroom before Hawthorne left the room without a word. He got his gun from his car, killed his roommate Isaiah Hyndman first, then returned to his bedroom and opened fire again.

The elder Granger said he’s haunted by the same question as his son: Why did Abiade survive?

"Cortney needed a witness," Granger's father said at last. "Isaiah needed a witness. The state of Florida needed a witness — somebody to tell what happened."

Lowery's mother, Chantee Jones, watched over Zoom and pleaded for Suskauer to unmute the courtroom mic as person after person testified. Her messages went unnoticed, the audio feed accidentally cut from those watching online for the last half of the hearing.

Though she didn't testify, Jones wrote a letter to the judge describing the life sentence she was dealt the moment her son died. It's endless grief, she wrote, redoubled pain on the anniversary of his death and in the weeks leading up to his birthday.

Lowery would have turned 28 on May 17.

